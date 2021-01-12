Suga, Bill Gates agree vaccines key for Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday agreed on the need to distribute coronavirus vaccines to developing countries in order to ensure the safety of this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to a person who sat in on their phone talks.
Gates called on Suga to host a successful Summer Games as it would send a strong message to the rest of the world, Suntory Holdings Ltd CEO Takeshi Niinami told reporters. Suga replied that the games are a "very important issue" and would "definitely" go ahead, Niinami said.
The Tokyo Olympics are slated to start in July having been postponed last year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, though the Japanese public remains skeptical amid a recent spike in infections across the country.
During the roughly 15-minute conversation, the co-founder of U.S. tech giant Microsoft Corp and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation expressed hope for the success of the games as well as the Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit, a conference on efforts to end world hunger slated for December, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Niinami, who is close to the prime minister, said he arranged the phone talks at Gates' request.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
blahblah222
Of course Olympics will definitely go ahead, because it is a very important issue for Dentsu.
And serving Dentsu's profits is Japanese government's most important objective. JP government would not bat an eye if they need to levy 99% tax rate on the population as long as Dentsu can take most of that tax money.
dbsaiya
I wonder if anyone told Bill that the majority of Japanese are against the games? Sorry to say that although Bill's message was one of encouragement, it will be misconstrued and only embolden Suga to proceed even if the developing countries are not vaccinated. The crux of the message was to get the vaccines to developing countries.
George Townes
I guess you can include Japan among those developing countries he and his new buddy Gates talked about, because it sure seems we are behind the developed world in getting vaccines into the arms of those living in Japan.
Fighto!
If Gates and Suga are even hinting that somehow Olympic athletes should have priority over non athletes for vaccination, they are both out of touch with reality and the public mood. Athletes are young and generally healthy, and should be near the last in line. (Of course Paralympians are the exception).
If the athletes cannot wait in line for their jabs, cancel the Tokyo Olympics. Period.
dagon
Does Bill Gates own shares in Dentsu?