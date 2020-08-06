Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sumo

Sumo wrestler offers to retire after after breaking COVID-19 restrictions

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sumo wrestler Abi Masatora has offered to retire after breaking COVID-19 restrictions by visiting bars during the Grand Sumo Tournament, Kyodo News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Japan Sumo Association had yet to accept his letter of retirement but would discuss the matter at a board meeting on Thursday, Kyodo reported.

The JSA has yet to respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Abi, whose real name is Kosuke Horikiri, pulled out of the tournament after he was found to have visited hostess bars on two occasions -- once before and once during the event, the report said, adding he had tested negative for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old made his professional debut in 2016 and has reached sumo's fourth-highest rank of komusubi.

Terunofuji won the July tournament held at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, which has been kept to a quarter capacity because of the virus. It was the first tournament held in four months following the cancellation of May’s event due to the pandemic.

The tournament was also moved from its usual location in Nagoya to reduce necessary travel during the pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel