Swimmer Ikee takes part in ceremonial Olympic event

Japanese swimmer Ikee Rikako holding the lantern containing Olympic flame poses during a photo session at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Thursday.

Japan marked one year until the postponed Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, but questions remain about whether the games can go ahead after the host city recorded a single-day record of new cases of novel coronavirus infection.

The Summer Games were originally scheduled to open on Friday in the Japanese capital, featuring about 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries and regions, before the global health crisis forced the one-year postponement of the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Olympic organizers held a ceremonial event behind closed doors at the new National Stadium, the games' main venue, on Thursday evening, just hours after the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 366 new cases of virus infection, topping 300 in a single day for the first time.

Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was diagnosed with leukemia last year, held a lantern with the Olympic flame and delivered a speech calling on fellow athletes to unite during a difficult time.

"It was my dream to compete at these games. The Olympics and Paralympics are special for athletes," said Ikee, a multiple national record holder who now aims to take part in the 2024 Paris Games.

"I think having the goal suddenly disappear from your eyes leaves you with a sense of loss beyond words. I know because I had this disease called leukemia."

Ikee became a star in Japan after winning six gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games. She was discharged from the hospital in December and has been training in a bid to make her competitive return in October.

"You need the power of hope in order to overcome adversity," she said. "I want the flame of hope to burn here on this day next year."

The Ariake Arena, one of venues of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, is lit up to cheer on athletes preparing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

The first Summer Games in Tokyo since 1964 are set to stage a record 33 sports made up of 339 events between July 23 and Aug. 8 next year, with the Paralympics to follow between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5.

In a statement released by the games organizers, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said, "With only one year to go, a mammoth task still lies ahead of us."

"With our Japanese partners and friends, we agree that we have to adapt the planning of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to the requirements of the global crisis, while maintaining the unique spirit and message that define our mission."

