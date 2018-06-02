Thiem, Nishikori, Djokovic advance; Keys beats Osaka at French Open

Kei Nishikori reacts after winning a point against France's Gilles Simon during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Friday.

Seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem advanced to the fourth round of the French Open Friday by beating unseeded Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2. The Austrian player dropped his serve twice, but had seven aces and broke Berrettini's delivery six times.

Thiem has reached the semifinals at Roland Garros the past two years. That run faces a stern test.

He next plays 19th-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan, who is finding his best form and who has won their two previous matches. The 19th-seeded Nishikori advanced to the fourth round by beating Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Nishikori broke Simon's serve five times and saved all six break points on his own serve.

Nishikori has twice reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, including last year.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2. Djokovic won on his second match point with an easy smash at the net.

After losing a point during the tiebreaker in the second set, the 20th-seeded Djokovic angrily whacked his racket into the clay. He regained his composure and broke the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut's serve early in the fourth set to take control.

Djokovic improved to 7-1 against Bautista Agut. He will next play another Spanish player, Fernando Verdasco, who defeated fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-4.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round for the first time, saving match point to win 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 against Damir Dzumhur, who collided with a ball boy in the fourth set.

Zverev struggled against the array of deft drop shots the Bosnian used to drag the German into the net, where he was less effective, after the first set.

Dzumhur, seeded 26th, had a match point on Zverev's serve at 5-4 in the final set. Having never played a five-set match at Roland Garros until this year, Zverev has now won two back-to-back.

The victory was his first on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Hopefully many more to come," he said in his post-match on-court interview.

Dzumhur had just held serve at the start of the fourth set when he and the ball boy ran into each other as they were both looking skyward to catch a ball. For a few anxious moments, the boy seemed hurt, lying on the red dirt. But he then picked himself up with Dzumhur's help.

In the women's draw, fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina surprisingly lost 6-3, 7-5 in the third round to Mihaela Buzarnescu, who never had won a Grand Slam match until this week. Svitolina reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2017 and was coming off a second consecutive title in Rome on red clay.

She also came into the French Open with a chance to get to No. 1. But the 31st-seeded Buzarnescu, a Romanian with a PhD in sports science, continued the surge that has seen her rise nearly 350 spots in the rankings over the past year.

She has not dropped a set yet and will face U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys in the fourth round.

U.S. Open runner-up Keys built a big lead then barely avoided getting pushed to a third set before beating 21st-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-1, 7-6 (7) in a matchup of powerful baseliners.

Keys compiled a 30-8 edge in winners and started quickly, going up by a set and a break at 3-1 in the second. But she began making more and more mistakes, allowing Osaka to take 10 consecutive points and three games in a row during one stretch.

Still, Keys served for the victory at 5-4, and held a match point at 40-30, when she pushed a backhand long and wound up getting broken. In the tiebreaker, Osaka went ahead 4-1, and held set points at 6-5 and 7-6. Keys held steady, though, and was able to convert her second match point when Osaka double-faulted.

