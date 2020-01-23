Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Austria's Dominic Thiem serves to Australia's Alex Bolt during their second round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on Thursday. Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
tennis

Thiem, Zverev advance at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem broke local wild-card entry Alex Boult's serve in the third game of the fifth set and advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 win.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev also advanced about the same time with a 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5 win over Egor Gerasimov. Zverev has pledged $10,000 toward the bushfire recovery effort in Australia for every match he wins in Australia, and promised to donate his full prize money if he claims his first major title this year in Australia.

Zverev had plenty of support on Rod Laver Arena. Fifth-seeded team had to deal with a partisan crowd on another covered court at Melbourne Arena, but enjoyed the occasion.

“It was a tough match. Alex played great, with great crowd support. Great fun," Thiem said. “”It’s nice to play with such atmosphere.

Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev needed a medical timeout for a nose bleed before beating Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 and advancing to the third round.

In women's action, Angelique Kerber went through to the third round after beating Australian wild-card entry Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-2. American CC Bellis eliminated No. 20 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova continued her strong recent form at the Australian Open by advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Laura Siegemund.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

