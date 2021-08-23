Tens of thousands of children to be allowed to attend Paralympics

Plans are being made to allow tens of thousands of school children to attend the Tokyo Paralympics despite the coronavirus delta variant spreading among teenagers and those even younger who are not vaccinated.
The Paralympics open Tuesday and run through Sept 5. All other fans have been banned as they were for the Olympics. About 4,400 athletes are expected from about 160 countries and territories.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has said she is pressing ahead to allow school children to attend the Paralympics, as long a parents and schools are supportive. News reports say the number of students involved is between 130,000 and 140,000.
Tokyo is under a state of emergency through Sept 12.
About 40% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated. Tokyo reported 5,074 new cases on Saturday. It marked the first time the capital has logged more than 5,000 cases for four consecutive days. Daily new cases have increased sharply since the Olympics opened on July 23.
Tokyo reported 4,392 new cases on Sunday. Japan has attributed about 15,500 deaths to COVID-19.
Hospital capacity in Tokyo has become so tight that those not deemed ill enough for hospital admission are getting oxygen supplied at home or at makeshift facilities set up for emergencies.
The Tokyo organizing committee and the International Paralympic Committee also back the plan for student fans. They argue it's important to have students view athletes with disabilities, which could change attitudes in a relatively conservative society like Japan.
“This generation is the one that will sustain our society in the future, and so we are absolutely passionate about providing this opportunity,” Tokyo organizing committee spokesman Masa Takaya said Sunday.
In an interview a few days ago, IPC President Andrew Parsons said he supported the plan — with a caveat.
“We endorse the initiative because we believe it is an important element of legacy by bringing school kids to the games,” Parsons said. “But of course, it is imperative these kids must come to the games in a safe way.”
Opposition is coming from the Japanese government’s top medial adviser. Dr. Shigeru Omi told a parliamentary session a few days ago that the current COVID-19 situation “compared to before the Olympics is significantly worse.
"If you think what it means to allow audience, the decision is quite obvious," Omi added.
Omi said Tokyo’s high rate of positive tests exceeding 20% suggests that infections are more widely spread than the number of daily cases reported.
In Shizuoka Prefecture, located about 160 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, all 93 schools have canceled their planned participation because of the state of emergency taking effect in the area beginning on Aug 20, according the Mainichi newspaper.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Good
Time to sing 'The Logical Song' again
Monty
HBJ
I mean, what could go wrong?!
ShotenGuy
Japan, Japan, Japan...when will you learn?
Scorpion
The J-Gov't is searching hard to be able to blame "a group" for the spread of the Virus. First they were blaming the Elderly because they were not getting vaccinated. Then they were blaming the 20-30 year olds saying they were going out drinking. Then they were blaming foreigners.Now they are going to blame children for the spread? Eventually there will be no more groups of people to blame.
Cricky
klausdorth
This woman must be out of her mind, politely said. Expose those children to the virus or maybe she wants to conduct a field experiment? Give me a break!
Asiaman7
And how many Japanese parents and schools are going to be supportive in this environment? What school board, school principal, or PTA would be willing to take on that responsibility? “Zero” would be my guess.
llyfrgellydd
Can’t argue with that lofty sentiment …. but why can’t the students watch it on tv?
What a mixed message … on the one hand schools are closing and on the other they are sending these students to watch sports.
Bizarre … and Bach this doesn’t improve your already tarnished image.
titin
Honestly, the reason why the Paralympics haven’t been cancelled is that would be political suicide for Suga. Allowing Olympics but not Paralympics would make him lose the vote of many disabled people and their relatives (or at least those who empathize with them).
The only clever act would have been cancelling the Olympics but that’s in the past now. We have to brace for a new wave of infections. Again.
snowymountainhell
Stupidity abounds.
Alechz
Alongside the undeniably ludicrous idea of padding seats with the least-vaccinated sector of society amid a pandemic, the mealy-mouthed platitude nonsense spouted by Olympic spokespersons is equally frustrating.
"Inspire a new generation", "triumph over adversity", "the event that brings the world together" or some variation thereof. Absolute token guff.
hmmm1
Unbelievable.
thelonius
Shigeru Omi seems to be the only one with a brain in this government. I wish he was listened to more.
kurisupisu
This decision made me laugh so much that I’ll need to have a steak to put things right…
Antiquesaving
Japanese government says to the population especially the young:
" stay home, no festivals, social distance, don't eat out, don't go drinking, etc.. covid danger get vaccinated"
Japanese government holds massive sporting events, invites tens of thousands, fills stands with thousands of youth!
Vaccination for younger people still not available in much of Japan especially large unban areas like Tokyo.
Japanese government:
" We are perplexed as to why people especially the young are not listening and following our recommendations, we need to find a way to communicate better to them"
I don't have anymore words left to describe the situation beyond cluster F.