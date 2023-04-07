Three share lead after first round at Masters

Brooks Koepka waves after his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, in Augusta, Ga.

golf

Brooks Koepka has fired the biggest shot for the upstart LIV tour on the opening day of the Masters on Thursday.

Koepka, one of the best-known players to accept a lucrative offer from the Saudi-backed tour, opened with a 7-under 65 that left him tied for the lead with Victor Hovland and Jon Rahm at Augusta National.

Others in the LIV contingent included reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith, who started the Masters with a 70, and Patrick Reed with a 71. Then there was two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who struggled to a 77.

Rahm's 65 was especially impressive after he opened with a four-putt double bogey on the first hole.

The Spaniard played the remaining holes in a remarkable 9-under par, tallying seven birdies and an eagle.

Rahm arrived at Augusta National as the world’s No. 3-ranked player, with three PGA Tour wins already already this season but looking to regain some momentum after a difficult March. He withdraw from the Players Championship after the first round due to a stomach illness, and back-to-back 76s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational gave him his worst finish since last July.

Rahm has four top 10 finishes in six appearances at Masters. His best showing was fourth in 2018.

Tiger Woods split the fairway with his opening shot Thursday, confidently plucking his tee from the ground before his ball had even landed, and set off with grim-faced determination for a steamy trek around Augusta National.

The rest of his day at the Masters was mostly just grim.

There were two wicked lip-outs on the front side. A pitch shot dumped in a greenside bunker on the back. Some bad luck off the tee at 18, which left him with a painfully awkward stance. And on just about every hole, a pronounced limp — the evidence of the crash on a suburban Los Angeles road just over two years ago that crushed bones in his right leg and ankle.

By the time Woods struggled through the finishing hole, failing to get up and down from another bunker, he had shot 74 — good enough to stay in contention to play the weekend but hardly good enough to actually contend. He has never missed the cut at the Masters as a professional.

“Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it,” Woods said. “Hopefully tomorrow I'll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.