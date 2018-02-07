Tokyo 2020 Olympic sponsorship deals near $3 bil: IOC

Record revenues from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics sponsorship program have edged closer to $3 billion with more partners expected, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.
Tokyo has eclipsed all of its Olympic predecessors in terms of sponsorship proceeds by almost three times and the IOC's coordination commission chief for the 2020 Games, John Coates, praised overall progress.
"Tokyo continues to show positive progress and meeting key milestones," Coates told the IOC session in Pyeongchang ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
He said new venue projects were also proceeding according to plan with the first such arena -- for badminton -- having opened late last year.
Sponsorship revenues had now topped $2.91 billion, Coates said, calling the program "extraordinarily successful".
"There are 47 partners in total, 15 in tier one, 29 in tier two and three in tier three. $2.91 billion of national sponsorship and there is more to come," he said.
"It is a pleasure dealing with this local organising committee," he said.
The London 2012 Games raised roughly $1.1 billion, while Rio de Janeiro in 2016 claimed it had slightly surpassed London, but final accounts are sketchy given investigations into corruption linked to Olympics projects in Brazil.
Tokyo initially struggled with preparations after being awarded the Games in 2013, scrapping plans for an expensive new stadium, reducing a ballooning budget from more than $26 billion to $16.8 billion and dealing with a number of environmental issues.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
papigiulio
Nice, how about giving about 1 billion back for all the hassle Tokyo has to go to? Oh wait.
John Coates is laughing all the way to the bank.
Cricky
Scetchy? Tax payer money and scetchy not the most reassuring artical. 3 times profit 3 times over budget. These 2 +weeks are costing a lot. Hope I get 3 times my salery to cover the tax bill.
Jandworld
If I read this article right, income for the IOC is 3bill while cost for Tokyo is 16.8bill plus.
dcog9065
That's an insane amount of sponsorship revenue, well done! 3 times any previous Olympics, very well organized!
BurakuminDes
Sign of the times I guess that some people judge success in terms of money. I guess it's sadly what the Olympics has become after all - a massive advertising expo.
For mine, the benchmark of a well-run games is London 2012, and it will be hard to beat - if ever. (As an Aussie, I can even admit it!) They did a brilliant job - yes, with 1/3rd of the sponsorship - used compact venues that have not become white elephants, all the venues were close together and not moved to far-flung regions. I also dont recall too many constant budget blowouts in the years leading up.
cucashopboy
London was a well-run games, but the final cost was almost four times the cost in the original bid.
London was a well-run games, but the final cost was almost four times the cost in the original bid.
kohakuebisu
The London Olympic Stadium was converted at huge taxpayer cost into a not very good football stadium and then leased at well below market rates to West Ham United, a team with very politically-connected owners. The club's old ground, seemingly preferred by most fans, was sold off for development.
Some aspects of the London Games were very good, the success of Team GB that got the locals going, the marathon course that went through tiny arcades, and the ceremonies with their populist "two fingers to the government" inclusion of the NHS, but I don't think the games themselves were much of a success in economic terms. The Games sucked up all of the UK Lottery money, leaving little for grass roots sports around the country. There's not much point inspiring kids with gold medals if local authorities have no money to provide them with facilities.
Jandworld
Games converted to soccor, thats the best govts can do these days; good my dues are neglegable
Sam
The best part of the London games was Daniel Craig as Bond and the Queen parachuting out of a chopper.
4 times over budget !!!
All you need are existing venues with lipstick!
Tokyo is puting in guard rails in hundreds of train stations for blind gaijin, and replacing thousands of 'unsightly' above ground electric lines with below ground lines.