Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech at a beginning of a meeting on the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via AP
sports

Tokyo 2020 chief Mori says women talk too much at meeting: report

22 Comments
TOKYO

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee told a meeting on Wednesday that female directors talked too much, which was "annoying", according to Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

Yoshiro Mori, a former prime minister, made the comments, some of which were greeted with laughter, at a meeting with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Asahi reported.

Tokyo 2020 could not be immediately reached for comment.

"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," Mori said, according to the report from the Asahi, one of Japan's leading daily papers. "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

The JOC board has 25 members, of whom five are women.

According to the committee's governance code, established in 2019, it should be aiming to make sure that 40% seats on the board are filled by women.

The 83-year-old Tokyo 2020 chief was already facing criticism for comments he has made about the Games, amid growing public opposition in Japan to holding the postponed event this summer while the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging.

On Tuesday, Mori had told a meeting with Japan's Sports Research Commission that "we will hold the Olympics, regardless of how the coronavirus (situation) looks".

In response to those comments, Japanese comedian Atsushi Tamura, who was set to be an Olympic torchbearer, said he would decline to run in the torch relay due to begin March 25.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

22 Comments
Login to comment

If anyone's talking to much, it seems that Mori's the prime candidate. Perhaps there should be some rules implemented to restrict what he says?

15 ( +16 / -1 )

Stupid old dinosaur. His archaic views, and those of his ilk, do not belong in the 21st century.

15 ( +16 / -1 )

Women in Japan don’t talk enough if we’re doing to generalize.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

Shameful rubbish from archaic Mori who needs to check himself. Women should be seen but not heard.

11 ( +12 / -1 )

How much money are they funnelling off to themselves in shady corporations though?

Every so often the ‘real Japan’ appears through the cracks. Get these dinosaurs out of these positions and show them their views and attitudes are no longer required.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Japan today;

"We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

Asian Nikkei:

"We have about seven women on our (Olympic) committee," Mori said. "They are experienced in international arenas. That's why their talk is sophisticated, gets to the point, and they are very useful."

Me: somebody is crossing the line with free translation.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

Women need to speak up MORE to get people like this OUT of power.

Disgusting.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

@Jax

Both articles are completely different.

That is really interesting...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Also, all those titles of the articles... Very clickbeity... Tabloid like.

But then again everybody does it...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another dinosaur from Oyaji Inc. who needs a proper good kicking as means to understand that evolution is coming for people like him.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Brought to you by those who installed the LDP (the US), as well as those who have continued to vote the LDP into power, the Japanese people themselves (easily influenced by the media and herd instincts).

1 ( +1 / -0 )

MORI RESIGNATION EXPECTED !

°

This can of man is absolutely unable to find solution for anything that need real competences even less an olympic world wide solution. They use women as scapegoat to hide their own shortcoming.

During a meeting, you usually do the "table round". Every one say what he think or proposed.

Women can be more defensive. But there is two causes: the man leading the meeting is a tyran playing division to rule and seeking excuses to fire women; the other one, the women are selected for their talent in bed instead of leadership.

In the end, Mori made serious professional mistakes to affirm women have nothing to apport to solution solving if they are found not useful during a meeting.

°

Science note

°

It is well known that you need a creative and open mind to find executive solution at the international level. This is the most difficult decision making to create. And olympic carry human values that ask even more intelligence. With this position on women, it is obvious Mori can't find solution and seek scapegoat to explain the delay.

I am sure he expect himself to have soon an intuition. I was the same after a concussion. Instead of having it during the meeting, it was coming with a delay a few days to a few weeks later. The more the problem to solve is big, the more delay was needed. On shot terme, it is better if men prepare the file because they are monothinkers when women a polythinkers. But the solution without the women part is always too short.

In the end, as usual, the man is not good for the job and start to eliminate proposals because he can't deal with women ideas. He accuses women for his own short mind coming.

°

NadAge

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mori, it's you who talk too much (and gets backlash).

2 ( +2 / -0 )

And this is Japans choice as President of the organising Olympic committee? Not sure where the blame lies, with him or those who chose him. At 83, fighting a terminal illness he does sum up the Tokyo games so that worked out. Those women? His tea cup has been empty for 3min and instead of filling it they are talking as if anybody cares what they say. 2021 Japan style.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Tokyo 2020 chief Mori says women talk too much

Lmao is this guy for real?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan is stuck in the past

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan is stuck in the past

In too many ways. For a number of those older male Japanese, there is no cure for being a jerk.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People in general talk too much.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Can Japan embarrass itself any more?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

Wow. . .

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What an idiot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

**Well said, sisters! **@girl_in_tokyo & Nadège 07:34 am JST

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Someone better fire Mori from his job before he speaks another ridiculous word. JOC didn't need him from the beginning.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese meetings are all talk and no action.

He's right, less talk, more action.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel