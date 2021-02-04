Tokyo 2020 chief Mori says women talk too much at meetings: report

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee told a meeting on Wednesday that female directors talked too much, which was "annoying", according to Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.
Yoshiro Mori, a former prime minister, made the comments, some of which were greeted with laughter, at a meeting with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Asahi reported. The New York Times also reported the story.
Tokyo 2020 could not be immediately reached for comment.
"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," Mori said, according to the report from the Asahi, one of Japan's leading daily papers. "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."
The JOC board has 25 members, of whom five are women.
Kyodo News reported that Mori also praised the caliber of the seven women currently sitting on the 35-member board, saying many had previously served in sporting leagues and had valuable international experience.
According to the committee's governance code, established in 2019, it should be aiming to make sure that 40% seats on the board are filled by women.
The 83-year-old Tokyo 2020 chief was already facing criticism for comments he has made about the Games, amid growing public opposition in Japan to holding the postponed event this summer while the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging.
On Tuesday, Mori had told a meeting with Japan's Sports Research Commission that "we will hold the Olympics, regardless of how the coronavirus (situation) looks".
In response to those comments, Japanese comedian Atsushi Tamura, who was set to be an Olympic torchbearer, said he would decline to run in the torch relay due to begin March 25.© Thomson Reuters 2021
29 Comments
David Varnes
If anyone's talking to much, it seems that Mori's the prime candidate. Perhaps there should be some rules implemented to restrict what he says?
Politik Kills
Stupid old dinosaur. His archaic views, and those of his ilk, do not belong in the 21st century.
Simian Lane
Women in Japan don’t talk enough if we’re doing to generalize.
zichi
Shameful rubbish from archaic Mori who needs to check himself. Women should be seen but not heard.
HBJ
How much money are they funnelling off to themselves in shady corporations though?
Every so often the ‘real Japan’ appears through the cracks. Get these dinosaurs out of these positions and show them their views and attitudes are no longer required.
Jax
Japan today;
Asian Nikkei:
Me: somebody is crossing the line with free translation.
jojobird
Women need to speak up MORE to get people like this OUT of power.
Disgusting.
Monty
@Jax
Both articles are completely different.
That is really interesting...
Jax
Also, all those titles of the articles... Very clickbeity... Tabloid like.
But then again everybody does it...
Danny Nguyen
Another dinosaur from Oyaji Inc. who needs a proper good kicking as means to understand that evolution is coming for people like him.
moonbloom
Brought to you by those who installed the LDP (the US), as well as those who have continued to vote the LDP into power, the Japanese people themselves (easily influenced by the media and herd instincts).
Nadège
MORI RESIGNATION EXPECTED !
°
This can of man is absolutely unable to find solution for anything that need real competences even less an olympic world wide solution. They use women as scapegoat to hide their own shortcoming.
During a meeting, you usually do the "table round". Every one say what he think or proposed.
Women can be more defensive. But there is two causes: the man leading the meeting is a tyran playing division to rule and seeking excuses to fire women; the other one, the women are selected for their talent in bed instead of leadership.
In the end, Mori made serious professional mistakes to affirm women have nothing to apport to solution solving if they are found not useful during a meeting.
°
Science note
°
°
NadAge
noriahojanen
Mori, it's you who talk too much (and gets backlash).
Cricky
And this is Japans choice as President of the organising Olympic committee? Not sure where the blame lies, with him or those who chose him. At 83, fighting a terminal illness he does sum up the Tokyo games so that worked out. Those women? His tea cup has been empty for 3min and instead of filling it they are talking as if anybody cares what they say. 2021 Japan style.
rcch
Lmao is this guy for real?
StevieJ
Japan is stuck in the past
Danny Nguyen
In too many ways. For a number of those older male Japanese, there is no cure for being a jerk.
Elvis is here
People in general talk too much.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Can Japan embarrass itself any more?
Capuchin
Wow. . .
rainyday
What an idiot.
snowymountainhell
**Well said, sisters! **@girl_in_tokyo & Nadège 07:34 am JST
kwatt
Someone better fire Mori from his job before he speaks another ridiculous word. JOC didn't need him from the beginning.
Burning Bush
Japanese meetings are all talk and no action.
He's right, less talk, more action.
Pukey2
Resign already before those bandages and masks cover your whole body. Come to think of it, that might be a good idea.
RETIRE!
Chico3
Mori should know from experience.
Lorem ipsum
This decaying zombie needs to be silenced. Whatever little useless life is left in him, strap it to a wheel chair and roll him into an old folks home.
marcelito
"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."
Nice one, hope international press gives this due attention so the world can see what kind of fossils run " advanced Japan".
Aly Rustom
And this idiot is in charge of the Olympics...Oh dear..
BurakuminDes
When he was PM, this Mori dope was described by the media as having "the heart of a flea and the brain of a shark."
I think thats being really unfair to fleas and sharks.
Sack the dumb old fossil.
Sven Asai
That’s common sense and hasn’t been changed for tens of thousands of years. It’s even become part of genetically imprinted behavior differences. How that, what reason was responsible for that? Well....Men were on the hunt or on war or discovering unknown new areas outside and therefore silently communicating with only a very few words and gestures while women as well as the children were at the same time safe in the tribe’s caves or huts, talking much and loudly about anything , like cooking, daily life, education, childbirth and such simple and local topics. Only nearing enemy tribes or dangerous wild animals could force them to temporarily stop talking. lol