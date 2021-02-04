Tokyo 2020 chief Mori says women talk too much at meetings: report

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech at a beginning of a meeting on the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee told a meeting on Wednesday that female directors talked too much, which was "annoying", according to Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

Yoshiro Mori, a former prime minister, made the comments, some of which were greeted with laughter, at a meeting with members of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Asahi reported. The New York Times also reported the story.

Tokyo 2020 could not be immediately reached for comment.

"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," Mori said, according to the report from the Asahi, one of Japan's leading daily papers. "We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."

The JOC board has 25 members, of whom five are women.

Kyodo News reported that Mori also praised the caliber of the seven women currently sitting on the 35-member board, saying many had previously served in sporting leagues and had valuable international experience.

According to the committee's governance code, established in 2019, it should be aiming to make sure that 40% seats on the board are filled by women.

The 83-year-old Tokyo 2020 chief was already facing criticism for comments he has made about the Games, amid growing public opposition in Japan to holding the postponed event this summer while the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging.

On Tuesday, Mori had told a meeting with Japan's Sports Research Commission that "we will hold the Olympics, regardless of how the coronavirus (situation) looks".

In response to those comments, Japanese comedian Atsushi Tamura, who was set to be an Olympic torchbearer, said he would decline to run in the torch relay due to begin March 25.

