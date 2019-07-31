Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Tokyo 2020 organizers to open 2nd-chance ticket lottery on Aug 8

3 Comments
TOKYO

Applicants who came up empty-handed in the first domestic lottery for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games tickets can register for a second-chance draw from Aug 8, the local organizing committee said Tuesday.

The new lottery, which will be open to some 4.16 million Japanese residents who were unsuccessful in the initial draw, will offer around 680,000 tickets for 20 of the 33 sports to be staged during the Olympics.

The organizing committee will accept applications on the official ticketing website until 11:59 a.m. on Aug 19, and will announce the results on Sept 11.

The organizers decided to hold the supplementary lottery to accommodate the large number of applicants turned away during the first phase, which took place in May. Only about 960,000 of the 5.12 million applicants secured at least one ticket.

Those eligible for the supplementary lottery are limited to applying for one session each -- for up to six tickets for qualifiers and four for medal events.

According to the organizers, soccer, basketball, beach volleyball and hockey are among the sports that will have the most sessions up for grabs. Tickets for medal events for athletics and baseball will also be offered.

The second-phase lottery, open to all Japanese residents, will be held in the autumn. The organizers will also set up booths in Tokyo next spring to offer unsold tickets.

The application for Paralympic tickets will begin later this year. The first-phase lottery is scheduled for late August, with the second window set for the winter.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

The second-phase lottery, open to all Japanese residents, will be held in the autumn. The organizers will also set up booths in Tokyo next spring to offer unsold tickets.

Why in the world would there be any unsold tickets whatsoever?

Why in the world would there be any unsold tickets whatsoever?

Why in the world would there be any unsold tickets whatsoever?

Right it's because out of the 4 million plus applicants who never got a chance to buy a ticket, the organizers want to leave some "hope".

Is that for Japanese residents or residents in JJapan.

I am a resident here but a foreign resident, in Japan. Am I out???

@Yubaru

because tickets are never put all on sale in once. The JOC keeps some , adding with some later resale.

