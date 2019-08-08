Tokyo Olympic premium ticket packages to sell for up to ¥6 mil

The New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games says it will sell premium ticket packages including upscale food service and admission to the opening and closing ceremonies, with a top price tag of 6.35 million yen ($60,000).

A consortium of Sports Travel Hospitality (STH) Japan, JTB Corp (JTB) and Sodexo will start accepting applications for the official in-venue hospitality packages from late August on a first-come, first-served basis for those residing in Japan.

The packages are divided into five categories, depending on the number of tickets included and the popularity of the events. In the most comprehensive bundle, ticketholders will receive admission to 11 Olympic competitions including much-anticipated athletics finals like the men's 100 meters and 400-meter relay.

Guests with hospitality tickets will be seated in a luxurious lounge with food service while observing the games. One of the five packages includes only premium tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies for 1.8 million yen.

Roughly 5.12 million Japanese residents purchased tickets in the first phase of ticket sales for next year's Tokyo Olympics, which run from July 24 to Aug 9.

Please click here to apply and for more information about the different kinds of packages and services.

© KYODO/Japan Today