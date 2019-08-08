Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Photo: REUTERS
sports

Tokyo Olympic premium ticket packages to sell for up to ¥6 mil

2 Comments
TOKYO

The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games says it will sell premium ticket packages including upscale food service and admission to the opening and closing ceremonies, with a top price tag of 6.35 million yen ($60,000).

A consortium of Sports Travel Hospitality (STH) Japan, JTB Corp (JTB) and Sodexo will start accepting applications for the official in-venue hospitality packages from late August on a first-come, first-served basis for those residing in Japan.

The packages are divided into five categories, depending on the number of tickets included and the popularity of the events. In the most comprehensive bundle, ticketholders will receive admission to 11 Olympic competitions including much-anticipated athletics finals like the men's 100 meters and 400-meter relay.

Guests with hospitality tickets will be seated in a luxurious lounge with food service while observing the games. One of the five packages includes only premium tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies for 1.8 million yen.

Roughly 5.12 million Japanese residents purchased tickets in the first phase of ticket sales for next year's Tokyo Olympics, which run from July 24 to Aug 9.

Please click here to apply and for more information about the different kinds of packages and services.

This is what it's all about, money, Olympics, football tennis, golf, any major sporting event that has a committee, that is all that matters, how much money can we make. from sponsors, TV and advertising rights. All these committee's have been exposed showing major corruption, but the circus keeps revolving. They don't care if the host country or city makes a loss, not their problem. At the end of the day any losses are footed by the tax payer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Way too expensive..

Does people have enough money to buy tickets for this hefty price or am I just broke...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

