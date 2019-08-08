Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo Photo: REUTERS
Tokyo Olympic organizers open 2nd-chance lottery for Japan residents

TOKYO

Those who were not among the lucky 960,000 who were allocated tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the first domestic lottery in May will get another shot in the second-chance draw which opened early Thursday.

The registration period runs until 11:59 a.m. on Aug 19, and winners will be announced on Sept 11, the organizers said. The second-chance lottery is only open to the approximately 4.16 million residents of Japan who were unsuccessful in the initial draw.

Applicants can sign in using the same ID, but those who did not enter the first draw or who won at least one ticket will be automatically disqualified.

About 7.5 million residents of Japan registered online for the official IDs required to make a ticket application and 5.12 million took part in the first-round lottery, but millions were left disappointed when results were announced June 20.

There will be about 680,000 tickets made available for the supplementary lottery, and these include 170 sessions in 20 of the 33 sports such as soccer, baseball, basketball and hockey.

Lottery participants can only apply for one session, with a maximum four tickets for a medal session and up to six tickets for other sessions.

The second phase lottery, for those who did not enter the first or second-chance rounds, will be held this fall.

People outside of Japan will be able to buy tickets through Authorized Ticket Resellers, the official sales channels appointed by the respective National Olympic Committees.

They had better push back the opening date into October or this is going to be a disaster.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

here will save you time... this is whats left over with prices https://tokyo2020.org/en/games/ticket/olympic/application/data/Competition_Schedule_and_Price_List_EN.pdf

basically nothing worth watching ( atleast for me ) or something that is more interesting to watch along the course ( marathon / cycling )

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Going to 3 events, so far. Can't wait - only managed 2 in 2012!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

There are lots of tickets available, but you need to deal with package tours to get them. Go to any travel agent and ask. I was amazed at all the tickets for all the events they are holding.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

