Tokyo Olympic organizers show security and COVID-19 countermeasures

Staff and security personnel participate in a screening test for spectators and officials to ensure a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

By Jack Tarrant

Tokyo Olympics organizers wrapped up three days of tests on Wednesday, trialing a number of security and COVID-19 countermeasures and asking supporters and officials to pack less to wait less when entering venues during the Games.

During the tests at Tokyo Big Sight, a convention center that will host media during the postponed Games next year, organizers assessed various technologies to monitor body temperatures of spectators.

As seen at other sporting events during the global pandemic, thermology cameras and non-contact infrared thermometers were used but organizers also tested the use of 'thermometer strips'.

A participant shows a body temperature sticker during a screening test for spectators and officials. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

The strips, which were pasted onto the wrists of volunteers being used in the trial, contain heat-sensitive liquid crystals and can immediately detect if the wearer has a fever.

Another key element of the field test was checking how smoothly spectators can pass through the inspection area while other measures, such as social distancing in queues, are being enforced.

Volunteers presented security personnel with more than 40 different scenarios, including forgetting to wear a mask and trying to bring an aerosol can through security, to test their readiness for the Games.

Organizers were happy with the testing but said more trials will be needed when full COVID-19 protocols are decided.

"Pack less, wait less. We don't want to delay the excitement, so please come with very little luggage," urged Tokyo 2020 Security Director Tsuyoshi Iwashita. "For the testing of security measures, probably this is the last one.

"As for COVID-19, when we finalize the measures, we want to check these processes. To do so, we will set up further types of testing occasions."

Tokyo organizers have yet to conclude whether fans will be allowed into venues during the Olympics, which run from July 23 – Aug. 8 next year.

Meanwhile, almost 80% of volunteers for the Olympics are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) survey showed.

The survey of over 13,000 volunteers found almost half were also worried about the impact the delay will have "on the level of enthusiasm".

In response to the findings, TMG said it has been creating "infection control manuals" to ensure a safe and secure environment for volunteer activities and that further training would be provided.

Online training will continue until March when the volunteers will be notified of which role they will fill at the Games, which begin in July.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html