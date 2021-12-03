Tokyo Olympics cost ¥150 bil less than expected

The total cost of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was at least 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) less than expected as the Games were mostly held without spectators, helping to cut labor costs and other outlays, officials with knowledge of the matter said Friday.
Cost reductions stemming from the absence of spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic more than compensated for losses on ticket sales, estimated at around 90 trillion yen, meaning there is unlikely to be an additional burden placed on taxpayers.
The total cost, split by the organizing committee, and the central and the Tokyo metropolitan governments, for the Olympics and Paralympics held amid extraordinary restrictions last summer could be lower than 1.5 trillion yen.
The organizers increased the total budget to 1.64 trillion in December 2020 from its earlier budget of 1.35 trillion yen due to the unprecedented one-year postponement of the Games over the pandemic.
There had been wrangling over who will make up the losses resulting from virtually no revenue from ticket sales. In the event that the organizing committee fell into the red, the metropolitan government in principle was in charge of covering the deficit, with the central government moving in to help out if that was not enough.
The three organizers are aiming to strike a deal on how to split the total cost by the end of the year.
The 17-day Tokyo Olympics, the biggest sporting event held since the virus took hold early last year, involved about 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries and regions through Aug 8.
Almost all the venues were without spectators for the first time in Olympics history as Japan wrestled with COVID-19 infection numbers at their highest in many months with Tokyo under its fourth state of emergency.
Despite coming in under expectations, the cost of staging the Olympics and Paralympics was nevertheless sharply up from the figure of 734 billion yen first estimated by Japan when it made its bid in 2013 to host the games.© KYODO
Fake news. Just trying to bait people into supporting winter Olympics in Sapporo.
NCIS Reruns
Reckless
Bob Fosse
The truth is that a lot more money was lost than anticipated, in terms of the expected economic outlook before COVID.
Mr Kipling
150 billion from 1.64 trillion is quite small change..... Lets hope people enjoyed watching the small bore pistol shooting, archery, sailing, skateboarding and people in wheelchairs bumping into each other because they paid an awful lot of money for it.
didou
Savings are welcome but here is the point
Cricky
So I can assume the one million dollars American paid to Ex PMs (who was sacked again) non profit company (ceased to exist the next day) is accounted for? And we have a explanation as to what is was for and who said yes to that payment? What a farce. Accounting in Government circles would attract only the most desperate and morally corrupt of Tokyo university’s finest. They couldn’t get a Diet seat so they forgot basic math.
PTownsend
When will the un-redacted accounting sheets be made available for public review? My guess is some time long after the 12th of Never.
klausdorth
Cricky
Putrid accounting, putrid practices, welcome to the Olympics family. We have 28,00 uniforms we can’t sell due to contractual arrangements., if you know of a small army needing uniforms let us know. We also have a variety of tiny face masks that come complete with a Friday off ticket. Blinkers to reality are sold separately. Look over there a shinny shinny thing. Job done.
blue
I call BS! I want to see the receipts, invoices and accounting-data over vague "statements" by stakeholders "("culprits" more like it).
I call BS! I want to see the receipts, invoices and accounting-data over vague "statements" by stakeholders "("culprits" more like it).
Err, me think somebody got the numbers of zero wrong. The whole Olympics are supposed to have cost 4 trillions. 90 trillions is like 90% of the whole country's yearly budget!! Mods, wake up!
Err, me think somebody got the numbers of zero wrong. The whole Olympics are supposed to have cost 4 trillions. 90 trillions is like 90% of the whole country's yearly budget!! Mods, wake up!
*The organizers increased the total budget to 1.64 trillion in December 2020 from its earlier budget of 1.35 trillion yen due to the unprecedented one-year postponement of the Games over the pandemic.*
Err, last time I read some news about the budget it did triplicate to around 3 trillions with a strong option to reach 4 trillions are expenses were still incoming. If you compare the returns with the originally budgeted amount, conveniently forgetting about the latest real estimates, yeah, I guess it went pretty peachy, didn't it...
Long story short: Kyodo choking us with a few cheap mirrors and tons of smoke here!
Kobe White Bar Owner
If you trust this I have a bridge to sell you! Total nonsense!!!
marcelito
Just to make it clear... the original bid was for 734 billion yen which magically ballooned to 1.64 trillion ..and the final result is 150 billion less than the more than doubled cost....and the wording of the headline is supposed to make us feel better about this porkfest? GTFO Kyodo propaganda " news".
snowymountainhell
The ‘spin’ continues…
snowymountainhell
Okay, then! We’ll ALL play along! - So, tell us, …
WHEN are those stimulus monies going out to Japan’s needy, ONLY the one’s that truly need it quick:the jobless, the homeless, low-income families and their hungry children ?
shogun36
Sure. But also, ZERO income.
piskian
