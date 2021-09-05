Tokyo Paralympics close after facing COVID-19 challenges

The Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony got under way Sunday night, concluding nearly two weeks of competition among athletes with impairments from around the world, held despite many challenges stemming from the coronavirus.
The ceremony at the National Stadium brings down the curtain on the games held almost entirely off-limits to the public as a result of the pandemic that threw eight years of preparations into disarray.
As was the case with the Olympics that ended Aug. 8, the ceremony opened in front of a sea of empty seats, with only a number of officials and dignitaries, including Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, in attendance.
In a departure from the opening ceremony format, athletes were already seated in the middle of the venue from the beginning, cheering, clapping and waving flags, with some yelling "arigato (thank you) Japan."
As part of a music and dance performance, colorful projections transformed the ground inside the stadium into images ranging from Tokyo's iconic Shibuya crossing to the screen of a video game.
Despite a range of obstacles including COVID-19 travel protocols, a record number of approximately 4,400 athletes from 162 countries and regions, plus a small refugee team, competed at the Paralympics from Aug. 24.
They included two competitors evacuated from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, who carried the flag at the closing ceremony after arriving in Tokyo during the games thanks to a multinational effort.
Following an unprecedented one-year postponement, uncertainty had lingered about whether the Olympics and Paralympics could be held safely amid rising COVID-19 cases in Japan and across the world.
The public was split over the decision by organizers to plow ahead with staging the games this summer, with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga abruptly announcing Friday plans to resign after facing criticism for his government's handling of the health crisis.
To stop the spread of the virus, delegations were virtually confined to the athletes' village and sports venues, with foreign participants required to leave Japan soon after their final events.
Despite the raft of scandals that beset the Olympics leading up to the opening ceremony on July 23, the two games had no major operational troubles over the more than one-month period.
But the number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other parts of Japan hit record highs multiple times during and after the Olympics, while the organizers managed to keep the infection rate among athletes and workers very low.
Since mid-August, about 300 people associated with the Paralympics tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom were Japanese residents and contractors.
At the closing ceremony, the Paralympic flag is set to be passed to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo as representative of the 2024 Summer Games in the French capital, before the cauldron in the 68,000-capacity main venue is extinguished.
China, which will host the Beijing Winter Games in February, finished top of the medal table by a big margin, winning 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze, followed by Great Britain, the United States and the Russian Paralympic Committee.
The Paralympics consisted of 539 medal events across 22 sports. Taekwondo and badminton were added to the games for the first time.
After failing to win a single gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, Japan put on a stronger showing as host nation. Fielding its largest-ever team of 254 athletes, it finished 11th on the medal table with 51 medals -- 13 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze -- its second-biggest haul from a Paralympic Games.
Swimmer Miyuki Yamada won the host nation's first medal on the opening day of competition, taking silver in the women's 100-meter backstroke S2 class and becoming the youngest Japanese ever to reach the Paralympic podium at just 14.
While the games were mostly held behind closed doors, students involved in a government-supported educational initiative were allowed to spectate at some events.
But some municipalities decided at the last minute not to participate due to concerns about the coronavirus.
See Paralympic medal table here.© KYODO
24 Comments
Login to comment
Pukey2
Now that it's all coming to an end, I wonder what the government will concentrate on. The pandemic or the bill?!! Neither. They'll concentrate on the upcoming elections!!!
snowymountainhell
As stated earlier today, the human endeavor by these remarkable individuals to overcome almost insurmountable challenges in their everyday lives is in itself “inspiring”.
snowymountainhell
“Congratulations!” to ALL the medalists.
snowymountainhell
“Thank you” to all those who supported, guided and cared for them as well.
snowymountainhell
You did it, Steve! Your “Positivity” saw Tokyo’s Games to their conclusion.
snowymountainhell
Let’s now make sure everyone else get’s home safe & heathy. There’s ‘real work’ to be done NOW to restore Japan to a comfortable life for ALL.
Jacko
End of the Paralympics coinciding with the announcement of Suga stepping down....hmmmm.
factchecker
Thank god it's all over. We gave up our summer for this garbage. Good riddance.
3RENSHO
After the applause, the silence is deafening...
hmmm1
Waste of summer for this.
Oxycodin
Sayonara and good bye. Enjoy the Medals. Im sorry you the foregieners were not ablet to see Japan as they were locked up in the hotel like a concentration camp.. I really hope they all had a great time in Japan.
tooheysnew
nobody gave up their summer, I certainly didn’t.
if you did, who’s the fool ?
Foreigner In Tokyo
I'm genuinely sickened by the indifference the media collective has shown towards the Paralympics, and not just in Japan. Somehow it was breaking news to have live medal counts during the "main event" coupled with endless stories on the athletes, their biographies and their careers, none of which was deemed pertinent (read: profitable) this time around.
The Paralympics thus played out as I knew they would: a "me too" afterthought given to the people society tries to ignore. Looking at disability can be hard because it's real and it forces the able-bodied to recognize their own privileges.
I don't necessarily blame the media or the populations at large so much as I do those who constantly try and push a narrative that things like the Paralympics are more than just tokenism. It's very disingenuous, no?
If you ask me, all the money spent on Paralympic-anything should go directly towards programs and initiatives to help and support the disabled. Use it to build more handicap-equipped facilities and more handicap-equipped vehicles. Use it to develop more and affordable technology to help the community. Use it to pioneer new breakthroughs that can allow some of the more disadvantaged a more equal chance at life. Use it to provide incentives for future educators, physical trainers and therapists to focus on careers serving the disabled.
Or, at the very least, make it a non-profit commitment so that no one at the IOC or host country can reap any economic benefit by the exploitation of an event that at best fosters a two-week "awareness" among the able-bodied instead of a lifetime of betterment for the disabled community.
Tokyoite
Hmmmmmmm,,,,,,The games were scheduled to end today. No big conspiracy.
Tokyoite
I had a good summer. Maybe you are looking for a reason to blame for bad summers, when really the mirror is where you need you start?
Tokyoite
Usually it's assumed that during the preparation for the games facilities in the host countries are improved. Along with that, a lot of the cutting edge technology on display will eventually trickle down as costs fall for others to use.
It's not perfect of course.
Tokyoite
So true as there was no covid or Delta variant before the Olympics.
Iron Lad
It's over.
salute
FizzBit
I didn’t read the article. Did say somewhere in the article about 100,000 + directly involved with the games getting the bug?
Pukey2
Maybe they should have the Paralympics before the Olympics as a warm-up, to get people in the mood. By the time the Olympics are over, nobody's interested.
GdTokyo
I rather enjoyed the Paralympics. All of the spirit with none of the political bs, sponsors or members of an unelected quasi-state lecturing us on the universal Olympic “movement” while turning a blind eye to the world’s worst dictators.
The Olympics as they should have been.
Randy Johnson
Of all the opening and closing olympic/paralympic ceremonies, the paralympics' closing ceremony was by far and away the best one!
Well done done to all involved. It takes good spirit and positiveness to make a tough situation ( covid ) into a positive.
Kentarogaijin
Well, it's all over, now the anti-Olympian whiners will have to find other hobbies.
Thanks to all the paralympic athletes, you are an example of success, inspiration and improvement that some of us specially the antiolimpian whiners be lacking..
All Paralimpians are better than all of us !! ..
Very well done Japan..
Now to fix the pending issues and keep moving forward, the virus will soon pass and we will be much better than before.
GO JAPAN !! ..
By the way, CHINA WON !!..
And if we add all the Olympic and Paralympic medals, we will realize that there is already a new world power in sports.
See you at the Beijing games to see the Great Red Dragon from the East be the next number one and see a beautiful sunset of the great faded one of the "free" world.
Bye !!..
expat
In Japan, disability advocates hope the Paralympics will showcase service dogs:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/09/04/paralympics-japan-service-dogs/