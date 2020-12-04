Tokyo, central governments to split extra Olympic bill with organizers

The Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government are set to shoulder an extra 120 billion yen and 70 billion yen, respectively, to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next summer, sources with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

The Tokyo Games organizing committee is expected to cover more than 70 billion yen as the parties split the extra costs incurred as part of arrangements to both postpone the event and implement coronavirus countermeasures, according to the sources.

The organizing committee is considering tapping into emergency funds allocated in its original budget.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug 8 and Aug 24 to Sept 5.

Additional costs generated from the 12-month postponement have been projected at around 170 billion yen, while costs related to coronavirus countermeasures have been estimated to be more than 90 billion yen, the sources said.

According to the organizing committee, a broad framework for how the burden is to be shared will be determined at a meeting between the parties on Friday with Tokyo Games organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, and Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto all in attendance.

Prior to the postponement, the Tokyo Games were projected to cost about 1.35 trillion yen, with the organizing committee planning to cover 603 billion yen, the Tokyo metropolitan government 597 billion yen and the central government the remaining 150 billion yen.

The organizing committee is expected to secure fresh funding through collecting further contributions from sponsors and an insurance payout, according to the sources.

