Top-seeded Pliskova loses in 2nd round at U.S. Open; Osaka, Djokovic advance

Naomi Osaka, right, taps rackets with Camila Giorgi after winning their second-round match at he U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was ousted from the U.S. Open in the second round by Caroline Garcia of France on Wednesday. Pliskova failed to convert two set points in the second set and lost 6-1, 7-6 (2).

It was the first time since 2008 that the top-seeded woman lost in the second round at the Open.

Pliskova was a finalist at the Open in 2016 for the best Grand Slam result of her career.

Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champion, defeated Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-2 in the second round. Osaka, who is seeded fourth, advanced while committing only 11 unforced errors.

Sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova needed only two sets to reach the the third round of the U.S. Open, the Grand Slam event that his been her most elusive. Kvitova beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (3), 6-2 in an hour and 40 minutes Wednesday, overcoming her nervousness in the first set.

Angelique Kerber is on her way to the third round of the U.S. Open, which she won in 2016.

The No. 17 seed opened play Wednesday and beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 7-6 (6) in an hour and 40 minutes. Kerber emerged on the WTA Tour by reaching the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2011. Last year, she got knocked out in the first round.

The women's bracket also had an upset Wednesday. No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in only 65 minutes.

In men's action, Novak Djokovic fell behind when he lost a tiebreaker for the first time this year but has rallied past Kyle Edmund in the second round of the U.S. Open. The top-seeded Djokovic won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Seeking his fourth U.S. Open title, Djokovic lost a physical first set that took more than an hour. He had been 10-0 in tiebreakers previously this year.

Djokovic dominated from there, and won for the 19th time in his past 20 Grand Slam matches. He is 25-0 this year, including his 17th major title at the Australian Open.

Djokovic hit 16 aces and lost only 12 points on his first serve.

Alexander Zverev won his second-round match, using a dominating serve to beat 19-year-old American wild card Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1.

Zverev, a German who is seeded fifth, regrouped after losing the tiebreaker when he double-faulted with a 133 mph serve. He overcame 10 double-faults, hit 24 aces and won every service game.

Zverev advanced to his first career Grand Slam semifinal at this year’s Australian Open. His best showing at the U.S. Open came last year, when he reached the fourth round.

