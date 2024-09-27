 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Image: REUTERS file
sports

Toyota says it will end Olympic, Paralympic sponsorship deal in December

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp confirmed Thursday it will not renew its top-tier sponsorship contract with the International Olympic Committee at the end of the year.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda announced the decision via the Japanese automaker's media channel, while raising doubts about whether athletes are being put first in the Olympics.

"With the increasing political undertone of the games, we were wondering if this was the right way to go," Toyoda said.

The company will continue to support individual athletes and the International Paralympic Committee via its foundation, he said.

Toyota, which entered the contract in 2015, wanted to extend its sponsorship for the Paralympics only, but the IOC did not allow for an extension just for the Paralympics.

Some Japanese firms have distanced themselves from the IOC in the wake of a string of corruption scandals stemming from the Tokyo Games.

Panasonic Holdings Corp also said this month it will not renew its 37-year top-tier sponsorship deal with the IOC when the contract expires in December.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog