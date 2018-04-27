Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this April 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at White House in Washington, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Martin and Jane Raskin, added last week to President Donald Trump’s legal team is described by those who know them as experienced, skilled and humble, a striking counterpoint to some of the other attorneys who have represented him over the last year. The Raskin's are joining the legal team at a critical phase in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as Trump weighs whether to sit for an interview with prosecutors. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
soccer

Trump warns countries who don't back North American bid for 2026 World Cup

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold support from nations who don't back the joint bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco also has bid to host soccer's showcase. The FIFA Congress meets June 13 in Moscow to select the 2026 host, and a majority of the 207 voting FIFA members is needed. They also may pick neither bid, which would lead to the host process being reopened.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don't support us (including at the United Nations)?"

Trump met this week with France President Emmanuel Macron. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told L'Equipe this month the FFF will vote for Morocco.

He's already showing poor sportsmanship

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just scored a home goal!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

