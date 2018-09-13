U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka gets hero's welcome in Japan

tennis

Japan's newly-crowned U.S. Open women's singles champion Naomi Osaka arrived back in Japan on Thursday to a hero's welcome.

The 20-year-old, who stunned childhood idol and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in straight sets in the U.S. Open final in New York on Saturday, was welcomed home by dozens of fans at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Osaka, wearing a black cap and white glasses, was also greeted by about 50 members of the media.

"When I came here, and there were a lot of people waiting at the airport, I was really surprised and happy," said Osaka at a press conference in Yokohama. "I appreciate all the support."

In winning the U.S. Open, Osaka, who is of Japanese and Haitian descent, became the first Japanese player, man or woman, to win a Grand Slam singles title. However, her victory in the final was marred by controversy.

Williams was handed a "game penalty" after arguing with the umpire, a confrontation sparked after he warned her for receiving coaching from her box. He then docked her a point for smashing her racket midway through the second set.

The Portuguese umpire gave the game penalty after a verbal confrontation with Williams in which she called him a "thief."

It was a moment that turned the match and a controversy that put something of a dampener on Osaka's win as boos rained down on the court from the partisan Flushing Meadows crowd.

But Osaka said, "For me, I don't feel sad because I would not even know what I am expected to feel since it was my first (Grand Slam) final and first Grand Slam victory."

"Overall, I felt really happy and I know that I accomplished a lot. I don't think I even thought about feeling sad because there is no experience for me to draw on any other Grand Slam final win."

She is scheduled to play at the Pan Pacific Open starting on Monday in Tokyo, her first tournament since her U.S. Open triumph.

Naomi Osaka speaks at a news conference in Yokohama on Thursday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara

Earlier Thursday, Osaka was named "brand ambassador" for Nissan Motor Co. Nissan said Osaka would appear in global promotions and advertising, in something of a branding departure for a company whose popular GT-R sports car appeals mainly to men aged 40 and older.

"Growing up, my dad drove a Nissan, so being able to be a brand ambassador now, it feels like I've come (full circle)," Osaka said at a contract signing event at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama.

Nissan joins a growing number of companies which have enlisted Osaka for endorsement, including Adidas AG, Yonex Co, Nissin Foods Co, Wowow Inc and Citizen Watch Co.

Osaka is the latest sports figure to lend her star power to Nissan, after Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt served as the automaker's "global director of excitement" to promote the GT-R from 2012 to 2016.

Having Osaka as a face of the company, Nissan can connect with more younger drivers as it aims to expand users of its Leaf all-battery electric car, and promote its automated and connected driving technologies.

But Osaka said her tastes veered towards Nissan's sports cars. "For me, it's the GT-R ... Because it's fast," she said.

© KYODO/Thomson Reuters