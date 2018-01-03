Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 29-year-old fan favourite has struggled with injury over the past two seasons Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Uchida to return home after 7 years in Germany

0 Comments
By PATRIK STOLLARZ
TOKYO

Japan defender Atsuto Uchida is set to complete a return to Kashima Antlers after a seven-year spell in Germany, the J.League club said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old fan favorite, who has struggled with injury over the past two seasons, joined Bundesliga side Schalke in 2010 before moving to second-tier Union Berlin last summer.

Union Berlin's sporting director Helmut Schulte suggested the club's signing of the right-back had not worked out as planned.

"Atsuto has unfortunately not been able to show us his full potential," he told the team's website.

"Therefore we have allowed his wish to return to his home country and hope he can become a force once more."

Uchida, who represented his country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and has won 74 caps, is set to join his new team-mates next week as he looks to win a place in the national side for the World Cup in Russia this year.

"Ever since joining Schalke I've always wanted to play for Kashima again," Uchida said in a statement.

"I think I know what sort of behavior and attitude to bring to a club with such a rich tradition," added the player, who began his career at Kashima in 2006 and helped them win three successive J.League titles from 2007 to 2009.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 1-7, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Change Your Luck for the Better with the Power of Omamori

GaijinPot Blog

A Year in Japan Through Emoji

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Inamuragasaki Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

Yearly Horoscope: Stars Over Tokyo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel