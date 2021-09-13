WE League, Japan's 1st pro women's soccer competition, kicks off

Japan's first professional women's soccer league kicked off in upbeat mood Sunday, despite COVID fan restrictions, looking to make "heroes" of its players and inspire a new generation.
A decade after winning the 2011 Women's World Cup, Japan has fallen behind in the women's game which is becoming more popular and lucrative around the world.
But organizers of the 11-team WE League believe it can provide a platform for talent to blossom, and tap into growing enthusiasm for the game across the Asia-Pacific region ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
"The WE League is the stage where everyone becomes a hero," league chairwoman Kikuko Okajima said during a speech before Tokyo Verdy Beleza took on Urawa Reds Ladies in one of the opening day's five fixtures.
Games were subject to attendance limits, with Tokyo and other parts of Japan still under a virus state of emergency.
Only home fans were allowed to attend Beleza's match against Urawa, and cheering and chanting were strictly banned, with mask-wearing mandatory.
But almost 2,500 turned up to watch the game at Beleza's small but cozy stadium, and the mood before kick-off was one of anticipation.
"I want people to see that women's soccer can be more dynamic than men's," 11-year-old Beleza supporter Yui Tamai told AFP before the match. "Men's soccer gets all the attention, but I think women's football will gradually start to get more interest."
Fans were treated to a lively, end-to-end encounter, with eight players from Japan's Tokyo Olympics squad among the starting line-ups.
Beleza took the lead midway through the first half, but Urawa -- the final champions of the league's previous non-professional incarnation -- equalized shortly after the interval.
Yuzuho Shiokoshi then crashed home an 88th-minute shot from the edge of the box, giving Urawa a dramatic 2-1 win over their arch-rivals.
"More than it being the opening game of the WE League, we were playing against Beleza, and they beat us in the cup so there was a lot of frustration left over," said Urawa manager Naoki Kusunose.
Japan's 2011 World Cup win made household names out of players like Homare Sawa and turned the team into national heroes.
But only 3.3 percent of registered Japanese players are women, and the number of female players has stayed roughly the same over the past 10 years.
Japan have also slipped to 13th in FIFA's world rankings, and failed to reach the quarterfinals at the last World Cup.
The WE League -- short for Women Empowerment -- aims to lay the foundations for change on and off the pitch.
All clubs are required to have at least one female coach, while half the staff and one decision-maker must be women.
But Urawa striker Yuika Sugasuwa said that will count for nothing unless teams can deliver on the pitch.
"To create the right environment in Japanese women's football, it's important we play the kind of soccer people want to watch," she said. "It's not just today -- we need to keep playing like this."© 2021 AFP
browny1
A step in the right direction.
10 years ago Japan was on top of the world with it's World Cup victory.
Lead by the amazing Homare Sawa the team was skillful but more important it was full of grit and determination.
Lauded by a fawning media and populous - but unfortunately never truly supported, esp after their success began to decline.
IMO the first Big change needed to resurrect the national team is to get rid of the name "Nadeshiko". It's historical/cultural meaning (demure, gentle, honest etc) is quite the opposite required of a Top World beating football team.
The Blue Ninjas - yes there were female ninjas - would be more appropriate as a counterpart to the Blue Samurais.
isoducky
Names are nothing without exposure.
If Japan is serious about women’s soccer, the national women’s soccer tournaments at the high school or college level (choose one) needs to be televised. That builds interest in following players which leads into interest in leagues.
HBJ
A baby step in the right direction for sure, albeit 6-8 years too late.
The naming is horrendous though. The ‘Women Empowerment’ League?
Johansawada
great news!
hoping to take my two daughters to one of the games some day...
Thomas Goodtime
Women's football is so so dull.
HBJ
@Thomas Goodtime
I've been to plenty of dull men's games - at all levels!
Thomas Goodtime
@HBJ
Fair point! Me too. As a Villa fan, I've probably become immune :)
jpn_guy
I caught some of the Urawa game on TV and it was pretty entertaining with a dramatic last minute miss that would have leveled the scores. Great goals too.
And good atmosphere too, with a small, but full, stadium.
That said, it is embarrassing though to borrow someone else's language (why English for the official name in Japanese?) and then get it wrong.
Was there no-one around to tell them that "Women Empowerment" sounds wrong in English?
(Women's Empowerment League would still be a slightly odd name, but at least it would not be an error).
I guess it is not that important in the scheme of things, but if you are going to launch a major professional competition with a big fanfare and with the main name of the competition in a foreign language, I'm not sure it does not matter at all if the name is a mistake.
Maybe we can get used to it? But it's a strange thing to have happen in the first place.
Thomas Goodtime
Alot of people also DO know Japan's history, Tom.
Like Japanese people. I'm not offended by people's opinions about my homeland.
Peeping_Tom
"Alot of people also DO know Japan's history, Tom."
Are you also including those who think Japan is a laggard in all activities of human endeavor?
That it's too late to do anything about Japanese women's football precisely because this is Japan?
Thomas Goodtime
I think you're arguing with yourself here, Tom.