NBA Commissioner Adam Silver greets Japan's Rui Hachimura, of Gonzaga, after the Washington Wizards selected him as the ninth pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday in New York. Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
sports

Washington Wizards pick Hachimura 9th in NBA draft

1 Comment
NEW YORK

The Washington Wizards have made forward Rui Hachimura, 21, from Gonzaga the first Japanese player ever taken in the first round of the NBA draft, picking him ninth overall Thursday night.

The 6-foot-8 junior averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

He is capable of playing either forward spot. The Wizards need plenty of help, particularly in the front court.

The Wizards — and whoever winds up in charge as the GM — have a lot of work to do to begin the process of righting the club after missing the playoffs while going 32-50.

1 Comment
Good luck to him, but he has his work cut out for him.

I was surprised he was picked month, as mock drafts had him falling to 13th (from a high of top five earlier this year).

His draft fell due to his lack of defensive IQ and lack of exlposive athleticism. His three point shot needs work as well. Good luck to him nonetheless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

