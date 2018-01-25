Wozniacki, Halep reach Australian Open final

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki makes a return to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Thursday.

Simona Halep has advanced to her first Australian Open final after saving two match points and rallying to defeat Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-4, 9-7 in the second women's semifinal on Thursday.

Both women had their chances to put the match away in the 68-minute-long third set.

Halep was serving for the match at 5-3, but was broken after Kerber ended a 26-stroke rally with a backhand winner that just clipped the line. The German player then fell to her knees and put her forehead on the court in exhaustion.

Halep had two match points in the next game, but Kerber saved the first with a backhand down the line and the second when Halep hit into the net.

After Kerber broke to take a 6-5 lead, she then had two match points of her own, but Halep saved them both and then broke back to level the match at 6-all.

Serving at 7-8, Kerber saved a third match point before Halep finally converted on the fourth when the German sent a ball long.

Halep said after the match, "Definitely was very tough. I'm shaking now, I'm really emotional because I could win this match."

Caroline Wozniacki was able to control her nerves this time, reaching her first Australian Open final seven years after squandering a match point and losing in her only previous run to the semis at Melbourne Park.

Former No. 1-ranked Wozniacki is potentially one win away from a breakthrough Grand Slam title after advancing 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Elise Mertens.

It's her first Grand Slam final anywhere outside of America, where she lost U.S. Open finals in 2009 (to Kim Clijsters) and 2014 (to Serena Williams).

Wozniacki appeared to be coasting against the 22-year-old Mertens, getting breaks in the middle of each set. But she began getting tight when she was serving for the match at 5-4: From 30-15, she double-faulted twice and Mertens passed her with a forehand winner in between to level the set at 5-5.

The No. 37-ranked Mertens lifted her intensity, holding her serve at love and then having two set points in the next game before Wozniacki eventually held in a serving game lasting 8 ½ minutes.

Wozniacki dominated the tiebreaker, putting memories of her last Australian Open semifinal behind her — she had match points against Li Na in the semifinal in 2011, but was unable to convert.

This time, experience helped.

"It means so much to me. I got really tight at 5-4. I kind of felt my head against the wall," Wozniacki said. "I knew I had to try and stay calm.

"Once she had set points. I thought, 'OK, now you just have to go for it ... she's nervous now, too."

Mertens, who trains at Clijsters's academy in Belgium, was appearing in the semifinals on her debut at Melbourne Park and in just her fifth Grand Slam tournament. She had won 10 matches in as row after successfully defending her Hobart International title two weeks ago.

She took out No. 4-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the quarterfinal but was struggling to match a consistent Wozniacki until late in the second set.

Wozniacki's win moves here a step closer to potentially regaining the No. 1 ranking, a position she hasn't held in six years.

