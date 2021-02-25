Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
sports

About 1,000 Olympics volunteers have quit this month: organizers

1 Comment
TOKYO

About 1,000 Olympics volunteers have quit over the past month, organizers said Thursday, during which time organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori quit due to sexist remarks and a new president was chosen to replace him.

Volunteers are the backbone of any Games, performing everything from guiding people to venues, interpreting and driving visitors around. A significant drop in their numbers could be another hurdle for Tokyo 2020, already hit by an unprecedented year-long postponement and a lack of public support fueled by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 organizers said not all those volunteers who stepped down recently were quitting due to Mori's comments. Surveys have shown volunteers repeatedly expressing concerns about the coronavirus.

The total number of volunteers recruited by Tokyo 2020 is 80,000 and organizers have said they don't expect running the Games will be affected, since the number quitting is only about 1% of the total.

Another 30,000 volunteers have been recruited separately by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which was unable to immediately comment on how many have quit.

In addition, the postponement of the Games has affected some volunteers, who were in a position to help last year but aren't this year, due to job changes or other lifestyle changes, such as having to care for small children.

The Olympics are due to run from July 23 to Aug 8.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

I am sure more will quit..but the J-Gov't will continue to say, "The show must go on". Get ready for a MASSIVE uncontrollable Covid wave.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel