Newcastle's Joelinton reacts after AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze scored his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League group F soccer match between Newcastle United and AC Milan at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
soccer

AC Milan beats Newcastle 2-1 but both eliminated from Champions League

NEWCASTLE, England

AC Milan’s 2-1 win at Newcastle in the Champions League proved to be in vain as both teams were eliminated from the competition on Wednesday, though the Italian club claimed the consolation prize of dropping into the Europa League playoff round.

Samuel Chukwueze’s 84th-minute winner lifted Milan, a semifinalist last season, above Newcastle into third place but it stayed behind Paris Saint-Germain courtesy of its inferior head-to-head record against the French team. PSG and Milan were tied on eight points after the six group games.

Newcastle’s first Champions League campaign in 20 years — and first under Saudi ownership — ended in disappointment as it finished bottom of a tough group and out of Europe altogether.

With PSG drawing 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund, a win for Newcastle would have qualified the English team for the knockout stage.

And it looked on when Joelinton gave the hosts the lead with a rasping drive in the 33rd minute.

Christian Pulisic equalized in the 59th to become the first U.S. international to score for three different teams in the Champions League, after Dortmund and Chelsea, and substitute Chukwueze grabbed the winning goal on the break with a curling finish.

