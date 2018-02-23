Newsletter Signup Register / Login
AC Milan vs. Arsenal in last 16 of Europa League

NYON, Switzerland

AC Milan's hunt for the only European title it is missing will continue against one of the strongest possible opponents in the last 16 of the Europa League: Arsenal.

The two favorites in the second tier European competition were drawn against each other on Friday.

Both Milan and Arsenal are currently outside the top four in their domestic leagues, so the Champions League place awarded to the Europa League winner could be the best chance for them to return to the elite competition.

Also in Friday's draw, Atletico Madrid, the 2010 and 2012 Europa League winner, was drawn to face Lokomotiv Moscow. Leipzig, which knocked out Serie A leader Napoli on Thursday, will play Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg.

In the other ties it's Lazio vs. Dynamo Kiev, Marseille vs. Athletic Bilbao, Sporting Lisbon vs. Viktoria Plzen, Borussia Dortmund vs. Salzburg and CSKA Moscow vs. Lyon.

The first legs will be played on March 8 and the return games on March 15.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

