Ace Impact makes it six from six to win Arc de Triomphe

By Pirate IRWIN

Favourite Ace Impact gave trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and jockey Cristian Demuro their second win in four years in Europe's most prestigious race the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

Demuro had trouble getting aboard the horse before the race but had no problems during it as he came home clear, the Italian rising out of the saddle to salute the crowd.

The packed stands were a stark contrast to Demuro and Rouget's victory with Sottsass in 2020 watched by just 1000 spectators due to Covid restrictions.

Once 31-year-old Demuro brought Ace Impact sweeping down the outside there was no argument over who the winner would be as he made it six wins from six runs.

"It is unbelievable, I am almost speechless," said Demuro. "It is hard to put into words what this win is like compared to 2020 to win in front of so many people.

"He sprinted down the final straight like he wanted to go home! It is extraordinary to ride crack horses like this, it is just amazing."

For Rouget, who watched the race unfold from the parade ring in the shade as a rare occasion for an Arc the sun beat down, the meaning of the win was clear.

The 70-year-old jumped up and down like a teenager as the applause rang out around the florid-faced handler.

"It is a dream come true," he said after coming down to earth and escaping the hugs of the owners. "It is huge this win. To win like that you have to have everything right the horse was in magnificent form up to the race."

Rouget reflected on how far he has risen from humble beginnings.

"I started with jumpers and very bad flat horses, now I have a very strong stable with two teams, one in Pau one in Deauville," he purred. "As for Ace Impact you always say they are the best when it's the new one but he's incredible, never seen such a strong acceleration. I thought before the race it is too good to be true....but it was true!" he added with a hearty chuckle.

English challenger Westover improved on his sixth from last year to finish second with wide outsider Onesto taking third.

There was a great run from the sole Japanese runner Through Seven Seas, who plugged on to take fourth. She had been well backed despite seemingly lacking the credentials to win such a race.

However, her neck second to Japan's Equinox, the world's best rated horse, in June had given her the right to be the latest Japanese horse to try and win the race they view as 'The Holy Grail.'

Equinox's absence is due to a potential $3million bonus if he wins the Japan Cup having won the Sheema Classic in Dubai earlier this year.

Equinox's jockey Christophe Lemaire was on board Through Seven Seas and was more than satisfied with her run.

"It was a super run," said the 44-year-old Frenchman, who is idolized in Japan due to his success there. "I did believe at one point that we could win but she just lacked that bit of speed at the end. She has not run over this distance 2400 meters for two years and after a long break (June) she still ran fourth and that is a great result."

For Frankie Dettori there was to be no record-extending seventh Arc win as his final ride in the race Free Wind was never in the hunt.

Still the irrepressible Italian looked on the bright side having won the race on some legendary horses such as Golden Horn and two-time champion Enable.

"I really enjoyed it," said the 52-year-old. "The Arc has been a great race for me and I am bowing out with a smile on my face. This morning I was sad, now after three rides I feel the adrenaline kicking in, we'll miss it.

"Six Arc wins, what can you say, some great champions, and riding in 34 Arcs is a record in itself."

Of the other fancied horses the racing world must wait for another time to see if a St Leger winner can add the Arc in the same season.

Aidan O'Brien's St Leger winner Continuous finished fifth.

