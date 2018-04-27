Acuna hits 1st big league homer to lead Braves over Reds 7-4

Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr points to the camera while sitting in the dugout in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, in Cincinnati.

baseball

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies, the two youngest players in the major leagues, both homered and combined for five RBIs to lead Atlanta over the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Thursday and give the Braves a split of the four-game series.

A day after the 20-year-old Acuna made his big league debut, he homered into the left-field upper deck leading off the second inning, singled in the sixth and hit a tiebreaking double off Wandy Peralta (1-1) in the eighth following Freddie Freeman's third double.

Albies, a 21-year-old who made his debut last August, hit a two-run homer in the fifth for a 4-0 lead and added an RBI double in the ninth.

Sam Freeman (1-1) retired all four batters he faced, and Arodys Vizcaino pitched a one-hit ninth for his second save. Cincinnati dropped to 5-20 for the first time in franchise history.

YANKEES 4, TWINS 3

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Fernando Rodney (1-2), extending New York's winning streak to six and completing an 8-2 homestand. The Yankees were held hitless through five innings and trailed 3-0 before Aaron Hicks' sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Dellin Betances (1-1) struck out the side on 13 pitches in the ninth for his first win since June 27.

Minnesota completed an 0-7 trip and has lost eight straight to New York, including last year's AL wild-card game.

PIRATES 1, TIGERS 0

Corey Dickerson hit the first game-ending home run of his major league career, a disputed one-out drive in the ninth inning off Alex Wilson, (0-1). A fan reached over the 21-foot wall and caught the ball, and the home run was upheld in a video review.

Felipe Vazquez (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the ninth when James McCann grounded into a forceout, Victor Martinez popped out and Jose Iglesias bounced into a forceout.

CARDINALS 4, METS 3

Dexter Fowler hit a winning single in the 13th off Paul Sewald (0-1), and Tommy Pham had four hits and scored twice.

John Gant (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Memphis before the game, pitched three perfect innings of relief for his second big league win.

St. Louis trailed 2-0 in the seventh and 3-2 in the 10th before Jose Martinez's tying double off Jeurys Familia.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PHILLIES 2

Jarrod Dyson, Nick Ahmed and David Peralta homered as Arizona improved to 17-7 and matched the 2008 Diamondbacks for the best 24-game start in franchise history

Dyson hit a two-run homer in the first and Chris Owings added an RBI double off Ben Lively (0-2) for a 3-0 lead.

Matt Koch (1-0) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4

J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer, and Chris Sale (2-1) won for the first time in three starts, allowing three runs and four hits in six innings to improve to 5-1 in eight games at Toronto.

Andrew Benitendi had two hits and an RBI for the Red Sox, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit. The Red Sox are a major league-best 19-5, including 7-1 in one-run games.

Craig Kimbrel got three straight outs for his seventh save in as many chances, finishing a six-hitter.

Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings, and his ERA has risen from 2.77 to 6.00 in his past three starts.

MARINERS 5, INDIANS 4

Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager hit consecutive doubles in the eighth off Nick Goody (0-1), who relieved with the score 4-4 because regular setup man Andrew Miller is on the disabled list.

Dan Altavilla (2-2) got the last two outs in the seventh. Edwin Diaz pitched around a ninth-inning walk for his major league-leading 11th save.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 5

C.J. Cron and Wilson Ramos homered as Tampa Bay won its sixth straight game, the Rays' longest since a nine-game run from July 12-26, 2014.

Chris Archer (2-1) allowed four runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Adam Jones had three hits, including his fourth home run of the season for the Orioles, who have lost 11 of 12 and are 1-5 on a nine-game homestand.

Dylan Bundy (1-3) allowed eight runs — seven earned — and a career-high 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

CUBS 1, BREWERS 0

Kyle Hendricks (2-1) allowed four hits in seven innings to outpitch Chase Anderson (2-2), who allowed Kyle Schwarber's sixth-inning homer, and Chicago stopped Milwaukee's eight-game winning streak.

Carl Edwards Jr. worked the eighth and Brandon Morrow finished the six-hitter for his fifth save.

Kris Bryant missed his third straight game after he was beaned during a victory at Colorado last weekend.

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 3

Matt Davidson hit two of Chicago's five home runs, leading the White Sox to their second win in 11 games.

Yoan Moncada homered to open the first inning for Chicago for the second straight night, and Yolmer Sanchez and Trayce Thompson also went deep against Jakob Junis (3-2).

Junis gave up six runs and six hits with two walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Lucas Giolito (1-3) earned his first victory, allowing two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. His only hiccup was Jorge Soler's two-run homer in the fourth.

Joakim Soria worked a scoreless ninth for his third save in four chances.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.