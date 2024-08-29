AFC Wimbledon knock Ipswich out of League Cup as Newcastle edge Forest shoot-out

Shoot-out success: Newcastle celebrate their English League Cup second round-win over Nottingham Forest on penalties

By Julian Guyer

Fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon knocked top-flight Ipswich out of the English League Cup in a shock second-round shoot-out result on Wednesday as Newcastle defeated Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest on penalties.

AFC Wimbledon were then drawn against Newcastle in the third round, giving the club the chance of pulling off another giant-killing success.

Wimbledon goalkeeper Owen Goodman was the hero as the League Two side defeated Ipswich on spot-kicks following a 2-2 draw.

Ali Al-Hamadi, who joined Ipswich from Wimbledon in January, scored the opener in just the third minute but Omar Bugiel equalised for the hosts just before half-time.

Mathew Stevens gave Wimbledon a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute but Conor Chaplin capitalised on a Goodman mistake in the closing stages to send the match to penalties.

Ipswich were on course to go through to the third round when Jake Reeves fired over the crossbar.

Goodman, however, made two superb saves from Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson before Isaac Ogundere scored the decisive penalty.

"The underdog story in football," Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson told the BBC. "It's another amazing night in another chapter in that story.

"We always have to do it the hard way as a football club, but we find a way."

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali made his return from a 10-month betting ban against Forest, the midfielder having served a worldwide suspension for breaching gambling rules in Italy.

Tonali was involved in the build-up to Joe Willock's opener after just 18 seconds before home debutant Jota Silva equalised early in the second half.

But there were no more goals in normal time and with League Cup ties that end level after 90 minutes now going straight to penalties it was visitors Newcastle who prevailed 4-3 from the spot.

The first three penalties all resulted in goals before Forest goalkeeper Miguel got down low to his right to deny Brazilian compatriot Joelinton.

But Forest's Ibrahim Sangare hit the crossbar and team-mate Taiwo Awoniyi struck an awful penalty way over the bar before Sean Longstaff coolly settled the tie in favour of Newcastle.

"Massive result for us and hopefully one that kickstarts our season," Longstaff told Sky Sports.

Two goals in added time from James Bree and Cameron Archer saw Premier League returnees Southampton to their first win of the season as they secured a 5-3 triumph at second-tier Cardiff.

Southampton led three times only to be pulled back to 3-3 by a determined Cardiff before Bree's 30-yard drive edged the Premier League side 4-3 in front, with Archer's second goal putting the result beyond doubt.

"I'm really happy with the win and I'm pleased for my young players," said Southampton manager Russell Martin, who gave five of his players their first start for the club. "But there is also a lot to be annoyed about."

Jarrod Bowen's late strike proved the difference as West Ham advanced into the third round with a 1-0 win over fellow Premier League side Bournemouth.

Two minutes from full time a shot from substitute Mohammed Kudus appeared to hit the chest of Bowen and flew past Cherries keeper Neto.

Replays suggested the final touch may have come off Bowen's elbow but, with no VAR in use in the early rounds of the League Cup, the goal stood.

West Ham will now play holders Liverpool in the third round -- a repeat of the 1981 final that the Reds won in a replay.

Hakon Valdimarsson saved an 82nd-minute penalty as Premier League Brentford won 1-0 away to League Two Colchester, with the Bees going through courtesy of Keane Lewis-Potter's goal.

Third-tier Wycombe defeated Championship club Swansea 1-0 thanks to Richard Kone's first-half strike, while Goncalo Guedes struck twice as Wolves knocked out Burnley with a 2-0 win at Molineux.

League Two Barrow's reward for beating Championship club Derby on Tuesday was a fourth-round tie away to Chelsea, with Premier League champions Manchester City at home to Watford.

