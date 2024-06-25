 Japan Today
Britain Tennis Queens Club
Andy Murray of Britain waves to applause from the crowd as he retires due to injury from his match against Jordan Thompson of Australia during their men's singles match on day five of The Queen's Club tennis tournament, in London, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
tennis

After back surgery, Andy Murray is undecided on readiness for Wimbledon

LONDON

Andy Murray hasn't decided on whether he'll play at Wimbledon next week following his back surgery.

The 37-year-old Murray had surgery Saturday after retiring injured from a midweek match at Queen’s Club in the buildup to what was expected to be his final appearance at the All England Club.

Murray’s team said in a statement Monday that the two-time Wimbledon champion "is continuing to work with his medical team to confirm when he will return to the court.”

“At this stage, no decisions have been made and we will update further as soon as anything has been finalized,” the statement read.

The former No. 1 has signaled his intention to retire later this year.

Murray, who won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016, retired from his match Queen's Club while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1. He said he was experiencing problems with his right leg even before getting to the court.

After three games, Murray received treatment on his surgically repaired right hip, right knee and lower back.

First-round play at the All England Club starts next Monday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

