Red Sox Angels Baseball
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs to first while doubling during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

After lengthy losing skid, Angels will try to defy history

By NOAH TRISTER
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Angels finally ended their 14-game losing streak.

If Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Co can rebound from that and make the playoffs, it would be unprecedented.

No team has reached the postseason after a losing streak of more than 11 games, according to Sportradar. The Angels played well enough before their skid that they're still in the thick of the playoff race now. Los Angeles fired manager Joe Maddon last week, but with Trout and Ohtani in the fold, a 3 1/2-game deficit in the wild-card race is certainly surmountable.

Three teams lost 11 games in a row and made the postseason anyway. It happened first during one of the most famous pennant races in baseball history. The New York Giants lost 11 straight in April of 1951, but they eventually ran down the Brooklyn Dodgers and advanced to the World Series on Bobby Thomson's famous home run.

In 1982, the Atlanta Braves started the season with 13 straight wins. That helped them withstand an 11-game skid in August and win the NL West anyway. In 2017, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 104 games. They might have challenged the all-time record for victories if not for an 11-game losing streak that September.

The longest losing streak by an eventual World Series champion was nine games by the 1953 New York Yankees.

The Angels certainly hope the worst is behind them. Ohtani pitched seven innings and hit a two-run homer Thursday night, when they snapped their skid with a win over Boston. Trout hit two homers Saturday night in a victory over the New York Mets.

ALSO SLUMPING

Milwaukee lost eight in a row before a victory over Washington on Sunday. The Brewers now trail St. Louis by a half-game atop the NL Central.

It's not all that unusual for a team to make the postseason despite an eight-game losing streak, however. In fact, the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals had two separate eight-game losing streaks on their way to a World Series title.

A total of 34 teams have made the postseason despite losing streaks of eight games or more. Of those teams, 30 did it after the start of divisional play, 22 during the wild-card era, and seven in the last decade after a second wild card was added to each league.

As the standard for making the postseason has become more forgiving, it's become easier for teams to overcome an awful week or two.

