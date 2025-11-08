 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NLCS Brewers Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
baseball

After missing World Series for personal reasons, Dodgers' Vesia says his baby daughter has died

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, who missed the World Series because of what the team said at the time was a “deeply personal family matter,” said on Friday his daughter, Sterling, has died.

“Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always,” Vesia and his wife, Kayla, said on Instagram in a post that included a picture of an infant holding hands with adults. “Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”

Vesia went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular-season games and 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven postseason appearances. The team announced on Oct. 23, the day before Game 1 against the Blue Jays, that he was not with the team in Toronto.

Dodgers relievers wore Vesia’s No. 51 on their caps in a tribute to their absent teammate. Blue Jays relievers joined them in the tribute for Game 6.

Vesia and his wife, Kayla, thanked the medical staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for taking care of their family. They also thanked both teams for their understanding and support.

“Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them,” the Vesias wrote. “Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.”

The Dodgers beat the Toronto in seven games, their second straight World Series championship.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel