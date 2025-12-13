 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emma Aicher took her third World Cup win in the St Moritz downhill after pushing Lindsey Vonn into second place Image: AFP
skiing

Aicher pips Vonn to downhill win at St Moritz

0 Comments
ST MORITZ, Switzerland

Germany's Emma Aicher denied Lindsey Vonn a second straight World Cup downhill win at St Moritz on Saturday as the American produced another impressive run in a remarkable comeback.

Vonn briefly looked on track for a second victory in as many days after knocking Sofia Goggia off top spot, but Aicher powered down the sun-drenched Corviglia course to claim her third World Cup triumph.

Aicher beat Vonn by 0.24 seconds as Goggia, the 2018 Olympic champion from Italy, rounded out the podium.

The 41-year-old Vonn became the oldest skier to win a World Cup race in Friday's downhill at the Swiss resort, her first victory since 2018 -- and first in her comeback with titanium implants in her right knee.

Vonn returned to the circuit last December after a five-year retirement with her main goal being the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Vonn heads the downhill standings, with a 35 point lead over Aicher, while fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin, who was not competing on Saturday, still tops the overall standings.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel