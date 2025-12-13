Aicher pips Vonn to downhill win at St Moritz

Emma Aicher took her third World Cup win in the St Moritz downhill after pushing Lindsey Vonn into second place

Germany's Emma Aicher denied Lindsey Vonn a second straight World Cup downhill win at St Moritz on Saturday as the American produced another impressive run in a remarkable comeback.

Vonn briefly looked on track for a second victory in as many days after knocking Sofia Goggia off top spot, but Aicher powered down the sun-drenched Corviglia course to claim her third World Cup triumph.

Aicher beat Vonn by 0.24 seconds as Goggia, the 2018 Olympic champion from Italy, rounded out the podium.

The 41-year-old Vonn became the oldest skier to win a World Cup race in Friday's downhill at the Swiss resort, her first victory since 2018 -- and first in her comeback with titanium implants in her right knee.

Vonn returned to the circuit last December after a five-year retirement with her main goal being the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Vonn heads the downhill standings, with a 35 point lead over Aicher, while fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin, who was not competing on Saturday, still tops the overall standings.

