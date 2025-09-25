 Japan Today
Image: iStock/joel-t
soccer

Ailing Nissan ends sponsorship with Manchester City soccer club owner

TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co has ended a sponsorship deal with City Football Group, owners of Manchester City, who compete in the English Premier League, in an apparent cost-cutting move by the struggling automaker, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

The Japanese company signed the agreement in 2014 with the group, which owns and operates soccer clubs in Europe, Asia and the United States, and publicized its brand through soccer matches.

The group also owns a stake in the operator of Yokohama F. Marinos, with Nissan being a major shareholder of the company.

The termination comes as the automaker aims to restore profitability through restructuring measures, including reducing its global workforce and production capacity.

Nissan posted a net loss of 670.90 billion yen ($4.5 billion) for fiscal 2024, hit by lackluster sales in the United States and China.

According to a source close to the matter, Nissan has also asked the Yokohama municipal government to renew its naming rights contracts for a stadium and two other nearby facilities for 50 million yen a year -- less than half the current value.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

