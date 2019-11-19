Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Airbnb partners with the IOC to provide Olympic accommodation

0 Comments
LONDON

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc on Monday said it was becoming a worldwide Olympic partner in time for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as the games' organizers bid to cut the costs associated with hosting the event.

Airbnb said that the partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would cover five Olympics and Paralympics over the next nine years. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

IOC President Thomas Bach said that the partnership would not replace the Olympic village but would be based on a guarantee of accommodation for visitors, families of athletes, and officials, and would reduce the need for host cities to unsustainably invest in new hotels.

"One of the goals of (our) agenda is to make the Olympic Games more feasible and more sustainable," Bach said at an event in London to announce the partnership.

"There, this partnership will greatly help, because it will provide accommodation that will reduce the costs for the Olympic Games organizers and all the stakeholders."

Locals staged protests at the last summer games in Rio de Janeiro because of the cost of hosting the event while Brazil was mired in recession.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog