LPGA Japan Golf
FILE - Europe's Gemma Dryburgh plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, on Sept. 24, 2023. Defending champion Dryburgh shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday, Nov. 2, in the first round of the Toto Japan Classic at the Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan. She is four strokes off the lead. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
golf

Akie Iwai leads LPGA's Japan Classic with an opening round 9-under 63.

OMITAMA

Akie Iwai of Japan shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to lead the first round of the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic.

Three other Japanese players — Nasa Hataoka, Yuna Nishimura, and Mone Inami — were a stroke back after rounds of 64 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was four back after a 67. American Rose Zhang was four back with a 68 in a very crowded field at the top.

Dryburgh's victory last year was her first on the LPGA Tour. She also received a special prize — a toilet — for the Japanese sponsor Toto, which makes bathroom appliances and fixtures.

“Hoping for another one of these to add to the collection!” she said on Instagram while posing on Tuesday with the sponsor's products.

Dryburgh said the victory a year ago changed her career.

“I know I can compete out here and win also,” she said. "Competing under that pressure, seeing the shots that you can do under that pressure as well, it gives you a lot of confidence.”

