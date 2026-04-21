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Al-Ahli rally into the AFC Champions League Elite final by bitting Vissel Kobe

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JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia

Defending champion Al-Ahli reached the final of the AFC Champions League Elite after Ivan Toney's second-half goal beat Vissel Kobe of Japan 2-1 on Monday.

In Saturday’s final in Jeddah, Al-Ahli will face Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates or Machida Zelvia of Japan, who meet on Tuesday.

Al-Ahli came from behind after Vissel Kobe took the lead in the 32nd minute. Yuya Osako headed a free kick into the path of Yushinori Muto, who finished from close range.

Al-Ahli came close to equalizing just before halftime when Rayad Hamad hit the post with a header, and England striker Toney backheeled narrowly wide moments later.

Toney had the ball in the net five minutes after the restart, running clear to fire low from just inside the area, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Kobe nearly doubled its lead soon after, only for Daiju Sasaki’s shot to rebound off the crossbar.

Al-Ahli equalized in the 62nd when Brazilian winger Galeno curled a shot into the top corner from 25 meters.

The Saudi side went ahead eight minutes later when the Kobe goalkeeper’s parry fell to Toney, whose first-time shot went in through a crowded six-yard box.

Riyad Mahrez thought he had added a third with 15 minutes remaining but the effort from the former Manchester City star was disallowed for offside.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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