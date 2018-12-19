Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa is raised aloft by his team-mates after making the decisive save in the shootout Photo: AFP
Al Ain shock River Plate to reach Club World Cup final

By Giuseppe CACACE
AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates

Al Ain stunned Copa Libertadores winners River Plate 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday after a lively 2-2 draw to clinch a place in the Club World Cup final and set up a potential showdown with Real Madrid in the United Arab Emirates.

Sweden international Marcus Berg flicked in a corner at the near post to give UAE champions Al Ain the lead on three minutes, but Rafael Santos Borre struck twice in quick succession to put River 2-1 ahead.

The Colombian forced in an equaliser from close range following a double save from Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, and Santos Borre scored his second with a crisp finish from a Gonzalo Martinez assist.

Caio levelled for Al Ain on 51 minutes after a slick exchange with Japan defender Tsukasa Shiotani, before Atlanta United-bound Martinez slammed a penalty against the crossbar after Mohamed Ahmad brought down Milton Casco.

Al Ain converted all five of their spot-kicks in the shootout before Argentina midfielder Enzo Perez saw his effort saved by Eisa to send the hosts through to Saturday's final in Abu Dhabi.

European champions Real, who are chasing a third successive Club World Cup crown, meet Asian champions Kashima Antlers of Japan in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Earlier, African champions Esperance defeated Mexico's CD Guadalajara 6-5 on penalties to claim fifth place following a 1-1 draw in Al Ain.

Walter Sandoval converted an early penalty to give CONCACAF champions Guadalajara the lead, but Tunisian side Esperance levelled before half-time through a Mohammed Belaili spot-kick.

1 Comment
Go Al Ain!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

