Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari in action this week for his country Image: AFP
soccer

Al Dawsari, Takahashi win Asian player of the year awards

0 Comments
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia captain Salem Al Dawsari was named Asia's Player of the Year for a second time and Japan's Hana Takahashi won the women's award at a ceremony in Riyadh.

The 34-year-old winger Al Dawsari finished top scorer in last season's AFC Champions League with 10 goals as he helped Al Hilal reach the semi-finals of the continent's top club competition.

Al Dawsari, who also scooped the award in 2022, said: "This achievement is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of greater ambitions."

Skippered by Al Dawsari, Saudi Arabia this week sealed their place at next year's World Cup in North America.

Urawa Reds defender Takahashi, 25, played a pivotal role for club and country in recent months.

"It is tremendously encouraging to have my efforts from last season recognized," said the goal-scoring defender, who helped Urawa win a domestic cup in Japan.

At Thursday's ceremony, North Korea's Choe Il Son was named women's youth player of the year after playing a starring role in her country lifting the U17 and U20 Women's World Cup crowns.

Australia's 20-year-old attacking midfielder Alex Badolato won the men's equivalent.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

