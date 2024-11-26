 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Al-Hilal draws 1-1 with Al-Sadd in Asian Champions League

0 Comments
DOHA, Qatar

Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd of Qatar on Tuesday to maintain Saudi Arabia’s control of the group stage of the Asian Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal is second in the 12-team group, level on 13 points with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and two behind leader Al-Ahli. All three have already progressed to the knockout stage with three group games still remaining.

Even without the injured Neymar, four-time champion Al-Hilal took an early lead as central defender Ali Al-Bulaihi scored from a corner in the 10th minute. Al-Sadd, going for a third Asian title, leveled through Paulo Otavio with 18 minutes remaining.

In the closing stages, Al-Hilal had three penalty appeals reviewed by VAR but none were awarded.

Elsewhere in the western zone, Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates defeated Iraq’s Al-Shorta 3-1 to move into fourth.

In the eastern zone, Vissel Kobe of Japan stayed top with a 3-2 win over Central Coast Mariners to leave the Australian team struggling with one point from five games.

Two-time champion Ulsan HD is pointless and bottom after a 3-1 defeat at home to Shanghai Port.

It was a good day for Chinese teams as Shandong Taishan beat Malaysia’s Johor 1-0.

Elsewhere, Kawasaki Frontale of Japan won 3-0 at Thailand’s Buriram United.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog