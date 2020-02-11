Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Al Hilal win to begin Asian Champions League title defense

SEOUL, South Korea

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia began its defense of the Asian Champions League title by defeating newcomer Shahr Khodro of Iran 2-0 on Tuesday.

Peru international Andre Carrillo and the top scorer from the 2019 tournament, Bafetimbi Gomis, scored for Al Hilal.

Coach Razvan Lucescu warned his side was in for a hard time with a target on its back as the titleholder.

The Melbourne Victory kicked off the eastern zone of the league by beating Chiangrai United of Thailand 1-0.

A first-half penalty converted by captain Ola Toivonen — the Swede was fouled in the area by Tanasak Srisai — was all Melbourne needed against the tournament debutant. A plucky Chiangrai was reduced to 10 late when Thirayu Banhan was sent off.

With the scheduled game between Beijing Guoan and FC Seoul postponed — all games involving the four Chinese teams have been postponed to April and May because of the coronavirus — the win put Melbourne to the top of Group E.

Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea came back to draw with visiting FC Tokyo 1-1 after a scoreless first half. Brazilian striker Diego opened the scoring for the J.League runner-up just after the hour, and with eight minutes remaining, an own goal from Adailton gave Ulsan, the 2012 champion, a point.

