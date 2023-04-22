Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona Open semis

0 Comments
BARCELONA, Spain

Defeating yet another Spanish countryman, Carlos Alcaraz stayed on track to defend his title at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (5), 6-4 to make the semifinals on Friday.

Along with beating Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz improved his record against Spaniards to 9-1 since the start of 2022. The only defeat was against Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells semifinals last year.

Alcaraz broke Davidovich Fokina's serve for the second time in the final game to clinch the victory in more than two hours on the Rafa Nadal center court.

Alcaraz lost three straight games toward the end of the first set before prevailing in the tiebreaker.

“It was really tough for me,” Alcaraz said after his second consecutive straight-set victory.

The 38th-ranked Davidovich Fokina had the shot of the match when his drop volley in the second set bounced back onto his side of the net, drawing a big smile from Alcaraz.

“The hot shot is from him today,” Alcaraz said. "He played really well, great shots. Probably not only the one hot shot. He made a lot of them, probably more than me. It was a really fun match.”

The second-ranked Alcaraz has a semifinal against 12th-seeded Daniel Evans, who rallied to defeat 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Alcaraz is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three straight titles from 2016-18.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur for his 19th win of the season — and ninth straight over the Australian in his career.

“My patience was there. I knew that was the foundation of the match," Tsitsipas said. “I am satisfied with my return game, especially towards the end. I found myself in a very good position to press early on.”

Tsitsipas will play in the semifinals against ninth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, who received a walkover from fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner.

“Sad to have to withdraw from my match today in Barcelona,” Sinner said. “I’ve been feeling unwell for a few days now. Today, the sickness got worse and I’m not able to play. I’ll take some time to rest and recover.”

Tsitsipas was a finalist in Barcelona in 2018 and 2021, both times losing to Rafael Nadal.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog