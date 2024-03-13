Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the Indian Wells Masters quarter-finals with a straight sets victory over Hungary's Fabian Marozsan Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Alcaraz cruises into Indian Wells quarterfinals

0 Comments
INDIAN WELLS, Calif

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the quarterfinals of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday as he took revenge on Fabian Marozsan with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The Spanish defending champion had a score to settle with the 58th-ranked Hungarian after losing their only other meeting at last year's Rome Masters.

Alcaraz never let his opponent into the fourth-round match, breaking twice in the opening set and winning 12 of the first 13 points of the second.

The top seed reeled off 22 winners in 75 minutes to race into quarterfinals.

After a slow start this season and an ankle roll several weeks ago in Brazil, the 20-year-old appeared on course to continue his chase to a possible second title here.

"I was nervous before the match, I'm not going to lie," the winner said. "I was playing someone who beat me when I had no chances in the Rome match. It was difficult, but I'm happy with how I did. I knew what I had to do - something I did not do last time.

"I played great in the first set and kept pushing in the second. I wanted to break as soon as possible and go up in the score."

The world number two marked his 50th Masters victory with the defeat of Marozsan, and his ninth straight win in Indian Wells.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas failed to reach a second career quarterfinal here, with the 11th seed losing 6-2, 6-4 to rising Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.

The upset was the youngster's second in succession after dispatching fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the previous round.

Tsitsipas, whose form has been modest so far this season, achieved the last eight during his 2018 debut at the Tennis Garden but has yet to duplicate that effort.

He was ousted in 78 minutes by number 32 Lehecka, winner of the January Adelaide title and now heading into the first Masters quarter-final of his career.

The Czech who has been working since late last season with a mental coach, will await the winner of Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner's clash with Ben Shelton.

Lehecka, 22, dominated from the start, claiming the opening set with two breaks of Tsitsipas and losing just four points on serve.

In the second, the Czech saved four break points and advanced on his first match point.

In the women's fourth round, Dubai champion Jasmine Paolini lost 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 to Anastasia Potapova while Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-1 to reach the last eight.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog