Rio Open Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball during a match against Italy´s Fabio Fognini, of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
tennis

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
RIO DE JANEIRO

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The U.S. Open champion's next opponent will be a Serbian player — either Laslo Djere or Dusan Lajovic, who play later Thursday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

In Rio, though, Alcaraz has been far less dominant against both rivals he has faced — No. 556 Mateus Alves, who Alcaraz beat 6-4, 6-4, and No. 86 Fognini.

Alcaraz took a 3-0 lead over Fognini in the first set, but a run of unforced errors allowed the Italian to fight back and win in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, Alcaraz once again had a 3-0 advantage but saw the Italian recover and stage a comeback, but the teenager's energy and strong forehands prevailed.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

