 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Carlos Alcaraz earlier this week in Tokyo Image: AFP
sports

Alcaraz fights back in Tokyo to reach 10th final of season

0 Comments
By Andrew McKIRDY
TOKYO

Carlos Alcaraz battled back to beat Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday in Tokyo and reach his 10th final of a spectacular season, emulating fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

The world number one and U.S. Open champion Alcaraz will face his Laver Cup conqueror Taylor Fritz in Tuesday's decider of the Japan Open.

No man since the legendary Rafael Nadal in 2017 has reached 10 finals in a season.

"Following his steps in making 10 finals in a season is something great," said Alcaraz, who also set a new personal best of 66 wins in a season. "Hopefully it's not going to end here -- a few tournaments ahead, hopefully (I'll) get to the finals there as well."

Alcaraz has wowed the crowds this week but he was in danger of being outshone by Norway's world number 12 Ruud, who pulled off a series of spectacular winners to take the first set.

Alcaraz, who suffered an ankle injury on Thursday in his opener, regained control in the second set before closing out the match with another ferocious display of power-hitting.

"Emotionally it was really tough to deal with everything today," he said. "I'm really happy to be able to turn around everything and I ended that match playing such great tennis. I'm excited to be playing in another final."

His opponent will be world number five Taylor Fritz, who beat the Spanish superstar in San Francisco two weeks ago.

Fritz beat fellow American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3 in the day's other semifinal.

Alcaraz practiced with Fritz in Tokyo before the tournament began and he described his final opponent as "a really difficult player to play against".

"That practice gave me a really good feedback to how I should approach the match," said Alcaraz. "I will try to play my best tennis tomorrow -- my Plan A, if I want to beat him -- because his level is pretty high right now."

Alcaraz picked up from where he left off in his quarterfinal win over Brandon Nakashima, pounding Ruud with some huge forehands early in the match.

But the Norwegian had a few tricks up his sleeve as well, drawing applause from Alcaraz when he floated a winner to the baseline from a difficult angle.

Ruud took the first set when Alcaraz, beginning to show signs of frustration, hit a return long.

The 22-year-old came back strongly, sending down nine aces in the second set alone to tie up the match.

Alcaraz broke Ruud midway through the third set and never looked back, sealing victory with another jackhammer forehand.

"Physically, it can be better, I'm not going to lie," said Alcaraz, who has been playing with his ankle strapped since his injury. "Just doing the best work that I can with my team, with my physio, and hopefully tomorrow it will be even better."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel