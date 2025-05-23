Alcaraz gets Nishikori in Roland Garros opener; Sinner faces Frenchman

tennis

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his French Open title defense against Japan's Kei Nishikori and Jannik Sinner plays home hope Arthur Rinderknech in his first Grand Slam match since serving a doping ban.

Novak Djokovic starts his latest quest for a record-setting 25th major against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev takes on U.S. teenager Learner Tien.

Seeded sixth, Djokovic could been drawn to meet either Alcaraz or Sinner in the quarterfinals, but Thursday's draw ensured the earliest he can face either is the Italian world number one in the last four.

Iga Swiatek faces a difficult route to a fourth successive Roland Garros title after a year-long trophy drought.

The Pole, who dropped to fifth in the world this week, is in the same quarter as 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini, former champion Jelena Ostapenko and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek plays Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova in the first round before a possible meeting with Britain's Emma Raducanu.

The four-time French Open champion is also in the same half of the draw as top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who gets under way against Kamilla Rakhimova from Russia.

Second-ranked Coco Gauff plays Australian Olivia Gadecki in round one and is one of four seeded Americans in the bottom quarter of the women's draw.

© 2025 AFP