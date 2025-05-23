 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning French Open champion Image: AFP/File
tennis

Alcaraz gets Nishikori in Roland Garros opener; Sinner faces Frenchman

0 Comments
PARIS

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his French Open title defense against Japan's Kei Nishikori and Jannik Sinner plays home hope Arthur Rinderknech in his first Grand Slam match since serving a doping ban.

Novak Djokovic starts his latest quest for a record-setting 25th major against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev takes on U.S. teenager Learner Tien.

Seeded sixth, Djokovic could been drawn to meet either Alcaraz or Sinner in the quarterfinals, but Thursday's draw ensured the earliest he can face either is the Italian world number one in the last four.

Iga Swiatek faces a difficult route to a fourth successive Roland Garros title after a year-long trophy drought.

The Pole, who dropped to fifth in the world this week, is in the same quarter as 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini, former champion Jelena Ostapenko and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek plays Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova in the first round before a possible meeting with Britain's Emma Raducanu.

The four-time French Open champion is also in the same half of the draw as top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who gets under way against Kamilla Rakhimova from Russia.

Second-ranked Coco Gauff plays Australian Olivia Gadecki in round one and is one of four seeded Americans in the bottom quarter of the women's draw.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel