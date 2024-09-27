 Japan Today
Russian Daniil Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Beijing to Jannik Sinner, eased past veteran Gael Monfils to launch his campaign Image: AFP
tennis

Alcaraz, Medvedev win Beijing openers as Zhang scores big upset

BEIJING

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev both won in straight sets to start their China Open title bids Friday while 595th-ranked Zhang Shuai pulled off a big shock in the women's draw.

Four-time major champion Alcaraz defeated fellow 21-year-old Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-4 and faces Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in round two in Beijing.

Alcaraz, who went out in the second round of the U.S. Open last month, made a blistering start against the 51st-ranked Frenchman by breaking serve in the first game.

The Spanish second seed faced three break points as he served for the first set, but he saved them all on the way to wrapping up the set in style.

Former number one Alcaraz started the second set in exactly the same way by breaking his opponent.

They went with serve after that and Alcaraz sealed a comfortable victory on his first match point.

Russian third seed Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Beijing to current number one Jannik Sinner, eased past veteran Gael Monfils to launch his campaign.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion defeated the 38-year-old 6-3, 6-4 and faces another Frenchman in Adrian Mannarino in round two.

The Italian Sinner, fresh from winning the U.S. Open, plays 69th-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin next.

In the women's draw, the wildcard entry Zhang, who on Wednesday won her first singles match in more than 600 days, stunned U.S. Open semifinalist Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-2.

The 35-year-old Zhang is into round three despite being the lowest-ranked player to ever compete in the main draw of the prestigious WTA 1000 event.

Zhang, who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles, made it successive victories by dismantling the American sixth seed Navarro in front of her home crowd.

Zhang, a former top 25-player who has been plagued by injury, faces Belgium's Greet Minnen next.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

