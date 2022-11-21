Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal made tennis history for Spain in finishing number one and two respectively in the ATP year end rankings Photo: AFP
tennis

Alcaraz-Nadal 1-2 in final ATP rankings

PARIS

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal end the year first and second in the ATP rankings, the first time Spain has had the top two in the final standings.

The Spanish duo captured three of the four Grand Slam titles. Teenager Alcaraz won the U.S. Open and Nadal took the Australian and French crowns.

Nadal will enter 2023 seeking to add to his record 22 Grand Slam titles though hotly pursued by Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, who is just one behind his great rival.

The 35-year-old Serbian finished the year fifth in the rankings but ended with a flourish beating Norway's Casper Ruud to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals trophy.

Ruud finishes the year third -- displacing Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas -- after a highly successful, if frustrating campaign, in which he reached the French and U.S. Open finals.

Final rankings (Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

  1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6820
  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6020
  3. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5820 (+1)
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE) 5550 (-1)
  5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4820 (+3)
  6. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4195
  7. Daniil Medvedev 4065 (-2)
  8. Andrey Rublev 3930 (-1)
  9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3355
  10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2905 (+1)
  11. Holger Rune (DEN) 2888 (-1)
  12. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2700
  13. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2495
  14. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2445
  15. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2410
  16. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2375
  17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2105
  18. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2075
  19. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2000
  20. Karen Khachanov 1990
© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

