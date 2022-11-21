Alcaraz-Nadal 1-2 in final ATP rankings

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal made tennis history for Spain in finishing number one and two respectively in the ATP year end rankings

The Spanish duo captured three of the four Grand Slam titles. Teenager Alcaraz won the U.S. Open and Nadal took the Australian and French crowns.

Nadal will enter 2023 seeking to add to his record 22 Grand Slam titles though hotly pursued by Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, who is just one behind his great rival.

The 35-year-old Serbian finished the year fifth in the rankings but ended with a flourish beating Norway's Casper Ruud to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals trophy.

Ruud finishes the year third -- displacing Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas -- after a highly successful, if frustrating campaign, in which he reached the French and U.S. Open finals.

Final rankings (Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6820 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6020 Casper Ruud (NOR) 5820 (+1) Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE) 5550 (-1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4820 (+3) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4195 Daniil Medvedev 4065 (-2) Andrey Rublev 3930 (-1) Taylor Fritz (USA) 3355 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2905 (+1) Holger Rune (DEN) 2888 (-1) Alexander Zverev (GER) 2700 Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2495 Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2445 Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2410 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2375 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2105 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2075 Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2000 Karen Khachanov 1990

